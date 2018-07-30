Nicholas J. Kostman 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Nicholas J. Kostman, 1300 block of Vine St., Union Grove, third degree sexual assault, and possession of marijuana. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Sexual Assault Crime Criminal Law Nicholas J. Kostman Grove Block Third Degree Marijuana Possession Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Racine man killed in Pleasant Prairie crash Man found shot on 11th Street Car crashes into St. Monica's Senior Living; Flight for Life responds Police investigating man found dead in Root River near yacht club Marijuana advisory referendum proposed for City of Racine promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. promotion LAST DAY TO VOTE: Pick your favorite photo in our Destinations Travel contest! First prize is $1,000; the contest voting period ends Monday, July 23, at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Tell us what you think Should Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein be impeached? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.