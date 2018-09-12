No photo available

Nicholas B. Putz, Elm Grove, intoxicated use ofa vehicle, great bodily harm, great bodily harm by use of a vehicle with PAC, carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, first offense, PAC less than 0.15.

