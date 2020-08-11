NHL: Rangers win draft lottery, eye Lafreniere

Gorton refused to commit to drafting Lafreniere, saying the team wanted to get to know him during an interview process.

There is little doubt, however, that Lafreniere will be taken with the first pick.

In any other year, Lafreniere would have been drafted in June and focused on training for his rookie season.

"It's been a pretty long last couple of months," he said, adding he has never been to New York.

The league was forced to make a lot of changes after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season and the lottery was turned into a two-phase process.

The league's bottom seven teams had their seasons concluded March 12. Those teams also ended up not winning the lottery in June. The Los Angeles Kings landed the No. 2 pick overall.

The winning placeholder team, which became the Rangers, got the top pick despite a 12.5% chance.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the process was fair because the eight teams that were eliminated from the 24-team field would have had a chance to win the lottery if the pandemic didn't alter the season.