CHICAGO — Brayden Point had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning peppered the Chicago Blackhawks with 33 shots in a three-goal second period in a 6-3 victory Sunday night.
The 33 shots are the most in a period since 1997-98, when shots by period became an official NHL statistic.
Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each had a goal and assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde also scored as Tampa Bay fired a team-record 55 shots. Ryan Callahan added an empty-netter with 2:05 left.
Blackhawks rookie Alexandre Fortin scored his first NHL goal to tie it late in the first, but the Lightning took charge with their speed and exploited Chicago mistakes to skate away with the win.
David Kampf and Nick Schmaltz scored late in the third period for Chicago.
Cam Ward got the start for Chicago and made 49 saves as the Blackhawks played their third game in four days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.