CHICAGO — Dominik Kahun has turned into a dangerous scoring option for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Playing with Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat sure helps.
Kahun had two goals and an assist, Cam Ward made 43 saves and the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday for their seventh straight win.
Chicago's second line of Kahun, Strome and DeBrincat delivered once again as the Blackhawks continued their surprising push after a lackluster first half of the season. Strome had a goal and two assists, and DeBrincat extended his career-best point streak to eight games with three assists.
Strome, who came over in a Nov. 25 trade with Arizona, also put up big numbers while playing alongside DeBrincat with the Erie Otters in junior hockey. Kahun has shown the ability to produce while playing on a couple different lines during his first NHL season.
After Detroit pulled within one in the third period, Patrick Kane responded with his 33rd goal for Chicago. Kane made it 4-2 when he beat Jonathan Bernier low on the stick side with 3:33 left, extending the NHL's longest active point streak to 14 games.
Kane tacked on an assist when Jonathan Toews added an empty-netter with 2:01 remaining. It was Toews' 25th of the season.
Gustav Nyquist and Christoffer Ehn scored for Detroit (21-28-7), which dropped its third consecutive game. Bernier made 31 stops.
It's the longest winning streak for Chicago (23-24-9) since it won seven in a row from Feb. 19 to March 4, 2017. The crowd of 21,941 — a season high for the Blackhawks at the United Center — roared as the final seconds ticked off.
Note
Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray tried to give Randy Carlyle as much time as possible to turn things around. But a seven-game losing streak and freefall into last place in the Western Conference showed Murray that a turnaround wasn't coming soon.
Murray announced that he would take over as interim coach for the remainder of the regular season after firing Carlyle on Sunday. Anaheim will hire a new coach following the season.
After no firings last year, the Ducks are the sixth team to make a change this season, joining Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis, Edmonton and Philadelphia.
