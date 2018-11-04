EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;14;10;3;1;21;50;38
Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39
Montreal;13;7;4;2;16;41;37
Boston;13;7;4;2;16;37;30
Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44
Ottawa;14;5;6;3;13;45;59
Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53
Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;13;8;4;1;17;42;30
Pittsburgh;12;6;3;3;15;45;40
Columbus;14;7;6;1;15;46;51
Carolina;14;6;6;2;14;39;41
Washington;12;5;4;3;13;46;47
Philadelphia;14;6;7;1;13;43;54
N.Y. Rangers;14;6;7;1;13;38;44
New Jersey;11;5;5;1;11;34;35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30
Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36
Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38
Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40
Dallas;13;8;5;0;16;40;34
Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56
St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50
Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50
Edmonton;13;8;4;1;17;40;37
San Jose;14;7;4;3;17;46;43
Anaheim;15;6;6;3;15;37;42
Arizona;12;7;5;0;14;35;24
Vegas;14;6;7;1;13;33;39
Los Angeles;13;4;8;1;9;28;45
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2
Edmonton 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0
Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Nashville 1, Boston 0
Calgary 5, Chicago 3
Vegas 3, Carolina 0
Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1
San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT<
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT<
Monday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.<
Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
