EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;14;10;3;1;21;50;38

Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39

Montreal;13;7;4;2;16;41;37

Boston;13;7;4;2;16;37;30

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;14;5;6;3;13;45;59

Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;13;8;4;1;17;42;30

Pittsburgh;12;6;3;3;15;45;40

Columbus;14;7;6;1;15;46;51

Carolina;14;6;6;2;14;39;41

Washington;12;5;4;3;13;46;47

Philadelphia;14;6;7;1;13;43;54

N.Y. Rangers;14;6;7;1;13;38;44

New Jersey;11;5;5;1;11;34;35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Dallas;13;8;5;0;16;40;34

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50

Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50

Edmonton;13;8;4;1;17;40;37

San Jose;14;7;4;3;17;46;43

Anaheim;15;6;6;3;15;37;42

Arizona;12;7;5;0;14;35;24

Vegas;14;6;7;1;13;33;39

Los Angeles;13;4;8;1;9;28;45

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Nashville 1, Boston 0

Calgary 5, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, Carolina 0

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT<

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT<

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.<

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

