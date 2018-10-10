EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;4;3;1;0;6;20;17;1-;1-;0;2-;0-;0;1-;1-;0
Buffalo;3;2;1;0;4;7;7;2-;1-;0;0-;0-;0;0-;1-;0
Boston;3;2;1;0;4;10;10;1-;0-;0;1-;1-;0;2-;0-;0
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;1;0-;0-;1
Ottawa;4;1;2;1;3;15;20;0-;1-;1;1-;1-;0;1-;1-;0
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1;1-;0-;0;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;0
Detroit;3;0;1;2;2;6;10;0-;0-;1;0-;1-;1;0-;0-;0
Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2;0-;0-;0;0-;0-;1;0-;0-;1
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA;Home;Away;Div
Carolina;4;3;0;1;7;17;11;2-;0-;1;1-;0-;0;2-;0-;1
N.Y. Islanders;3;2;1;0;4;9;5;1-;1-;0;1-;0-;0;1-;0-;0
Columbus;3;2;1;0;4;9;7;1-;1-;0;1-;0-;0;0-;1-;0
Philadelphia;4;2;2;0;4;16;19;0-;1-;0;2-;1-;0;0-;0-;0
Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7;1-;0-;0;0-;0-;1;0-;0-;1
New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2;1-;0-;0;0-;0-;0;0-;0-;0
Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11;1-;1-;0;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;0
N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14;0-;1-;0;0-;2-;0;0-;1-;0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA;Home;Away;Div
Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14;0-;0-;1;2-;0-;0;1-;0-;0
Dallas;3;2;1;0;4;12;8;2-;1-;0;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;0
Winnipeg;3;2;1;0;4;8;7;1-;0-;0;1-;1-;0;1-;1-;0
Colorado;3;2;1;0;4;11;8;2-;0-;0;0-;1-;0;1-;0-;0
Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;7;8;0-;1-;0;2-;0-;0;0-;0-;0
St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10;0-;1-;1;0-;0-;0;0-;1-;1
Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6;0-;0-;1;0-;1-;0;0-;1-;0
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA;Home;Away;Div
Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;9;4;1-;0-;0;2-;0-;0;2-;0-;0
Calgary;3;2;1;0;4;12;9;1-;0-;0;1-;1-;0;1-;1-;0
San Jose;4;2;2;0;4;13;13;0-;1-;0;2-;1-;0;1-;1-;0
Los Angeles;3;1;1;1;3;7;7;1-;0-;1;0-;1-;0;0-;0-;1
Vegas;3;1;2;0;2;6;10;0-;1-;0;1-;1-;0;0-;0-;0
Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;12;14;1-;0-;0;0-;2-;0;1-;1-;0
Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5;0-;0-;0;0-;1-;0;0-;0-;0
Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;0-;1-;0;0-;1-;0;0-;1-;0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Vancouver 3
San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 5, Colorado 2
Calgary 3, Nashville 0
Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1
Toronto 7, Dallas 4
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Ottawa 4
Vegas at Washington, late.
Arizona at Anaheim, late.
Thursday's Games
Edmonton at Boston, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;2;2;0;0;0;4;10;4
Lehigh Valley;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;3
WB/Scranton;1;1;0;0;0;2;3;2
Hartford;3;2;1;0;0;4;10;8
Bridgeport;2;1;1;0;0;2;5;7
Springfield;1;0;0;0;1;1;2;3
Hershey;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;5
Providence;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;7
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Cleveland;3;3;0;0;0;6;14;6
Binghamton;2;2;0;0;0;4;12;8
Laval;2;1;1;0;0;2;4;5
Utica;2;1;1;0;0;2;6;8
Syracuse;2;1;1;0;0;2;6;8
Toronto;3;1;2;0;0;2;15;15
Rochester;3;1;2;0;0;2;10;13
Belleville;1;0;1;0;0;0;1;3
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;2;2;0;0;0;4;12;2
Chicago;2;2;0;0;0;4;8;3
Milwaukee;2;2;0;0;0;4;8;6
Texas;2;1;0;1;0;3;6;5
San Antonio;2;1;1;0;0;2;7;4
Rockford;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;9
Grand Rapids;2;0;2;0;0;0;1;7
Manitoba;2;0;2;0;0;0;2;12
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;2;2;0;0;0;4;9;2
Tucson;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;4
Bakersfield;2;1;1;0;0;2;9;6
Ontario;2;1;1;0;0;2;7;9
Colorado;2;0;1;1;0;1;3;8
Stockton;2;0;1;1;0;1;6;14
San Diego;1;0;1;0;0;0;4;6
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's late results
Ontario 6, Stockton 5, OT
Chicago 5, Colorado 1
San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1
Tucson 6, San Diego 4
Sunday's results
Hartford 3, Laval 1
Iowa 8, Manitoba 1
Bridgeport 2, Hershey 1
Monday's game
Cleveland 5, Toronto 3
Tuesday's game
Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3
Wednesday's Games
Rochester 6, Syracuse 3
Binghamton 5, Hartford 3
Bakersfield at San Jose, late.
Thursday's Games
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
