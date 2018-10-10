EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;4;3;1;0;6;20;17;1-;1-;0;2-;0-;0;1-;1-;0

Buffalo;3;2;1;0;4;7;7;2-;1-;0;0-;0-;0;0-;1-;0

Boston;3;2;1;0;4;10;10;1-;0-;0;1-;1-;0;2-;0-;0

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;1;0-;0-;1

Ottawa;4;1;2;1;3;15;20;0-;1-;1;1-;1-;0;1-;1-;0

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1;1-;0-;0;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;0

Detroit;3;0;1;2;2;6;10;0-;0-;1;0-;1-;1;0-;0-;0

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2;0-;0-;0;0-;0-;1;0-;0-;1

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA;Home;Away;Div

Carolina;4;3;0;1;7;17;11;2-;0-;1;1-;0-;0;2-;0-;1

N.Y. Islanders;3;2;1;0;4;9;5;1-;1-;0;1-;0-;0;1-;0-;0

Columbus;3;2;1;0;4;9;7;1-;1-;0;1-;0-;0;0-;1-;0

Philadelphia;4;2;2;0;4;16;19;0-;1-;0;2-;1-;0;0-;0-;0

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7;1-;0-;0;0-;0-;1;0-;0-;1

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2;1-;0-;0;0-;0-;0;0-;0-;0

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11;1-;1-;0;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;0

N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14;0-;1-;0;0-;2-;0;0-;1-;0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA;Home;Away;Div

Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14;0-;0-;1;2-;0-;0;1-;0-;0

Dallas;3;2;1;0;4;12;8;2-;1-;0;0-;0-;0;1-;0-;0

Winnipeg;3;2;1;0;4;8;7;1-;0-;0;1-;1-;0;1-;1-;0

Colorado;3;2;1;0;4;11;8;2-;0-;0;0-;1-;0;1-;0-;0

Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;7;8;0-;1-;0;2-;0-;0;0-;0-;0

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10;0-;1-;1;0-;0-;0;0-;1-;1

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6;0-;0-;1;0-;1-;0;0-;1-;0

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA;Home;Away;Div

Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;9;4;1-;0-;0;2-;0-;0;2-;0-;0

Calgary;3;2;1;0;4;12;9;1-;0-;0;1-;1-;0;1-;1-;0

San Jose;4;2;2;0;4;13;13;0-;1-;0;2-;1-;0;1-;1-;0

Los Angeles;3;1;1;1;3;7;7;1-;0-;1;0-;1-;0;0-;0-;1

Vegas;3;1;2;0;2;6;10;0-;1-;0;1-;1-;0;0-;0-;0

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;12;14;1-;0-;0;0-;2-;0;1-;1-;0

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5;0-;0-;0;0-;1-;0;0-;0-;0

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;0-;1-;0;0-;1-;0;0-;1-;0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Vancouver 3

San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 2

Calgary 3, Nashville 0

Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1

Toronto 7, Dallas 4

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Ottawa 4

Vegas at Washington, late.

Arizona at Anaheim, late.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;2;2;0;0;0;4;10;4

Lehigh Valley;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;3

WB/Scranton;1;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Hartford;3;2;1;0;0;4;10;8

Bridgeport;2;1;1;0;0;2;5;7

Springfield;1;0;0;0;1;1;2;3

Hershey;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;5

Providence;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;7

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Cleveland;3;3;0;0;0;6;14;6

Binghamton;2;2;0;0;0;4;12;8

Laval;2;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Utica;2;1;1;0;0;2;6;8

Syracuse;2;1;1;0;0;2;6;8

Toronto;3;1;2;0;0;2;15;15

Rochester;3;1;2;0;0;2;10;13

Belleville;1;0;1;0;0;0;1;3

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;2;2;0;0;0;4;12;2

Chicago;2;2;0;0;0;4;8;3

Milwaukee;2;2;0;0;0;4;8;6

Texas;2;1;0;1;0;3;6;5

San Antonio;2;1;1;0;0;2;7;4

Rockford;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;9

Grand Rapids;2;0;2;0;0;0;1;7

Manitoba;2;0;2;0;0;0;2;12

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;2;2;0;0;0;4;9;2

Tucson;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;4

Bakersfield;2;1;1;0;0;2;9;6

Ontario;2;1;1;0;0;2;7;9

Colorado;2;0;1;1;0;1;3;8

Stockton;2;0;1;1;0;1;6;14

San Diego;1;0;1;0;0;0;4;6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Ontario 6, Stockton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 6, San Diego 4

Sunday's results

Hartford 3, Laval 1

Iowa 8, Manitoba 1

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 1

Monday's game

Cleveland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday's game

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3

Wednesday's Games

Rochester 6, Syracuse 3

Binghamton 5, Hartford 3

Bakersfield at San Jose, late.

Thursday's Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

