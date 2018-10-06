Thursday's results

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT

Boston 4, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1

Dallas 3, Arizona 0

Colorado 4, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2

Friday's results

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Saturday's games

New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Philadelphia at Colorado, late.

Anaheim at Arizona, late.

Vancouver at Calgary, late.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

AHL

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Rockford 2

Syracuse 3, Hershey 2

Utica 3, Belleville 1

Laval 3, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 3

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2, SO

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Binghamton 7, Toronto 5

San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 0

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3, OT

Ontario at Stockton, late.

Chicago at Colorado, late.

