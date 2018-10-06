Thursday's results
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT
Boston 4, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT
Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT
Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1
Dallas 3, Arizona 0
Colorado 4, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2
Friday's results
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Saturday's games
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Philadelphia at Colorado, late.
Anaheim at Arizona, late.
Vancouver at Calgary, late.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 5, Rockford 2
Syracuse 3, Hershey 2
Utica 3, Belleville 1
Laval 3, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 3
WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2, SO
Charlotte 4, Rochester 2
Binghamton 7, Toronto 5
San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 0
Milwaukee 4, Texas 3, OT
Ontario at Stockton, late.
Chicago at Colorado, late.
