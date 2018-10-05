Thursday's results

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT

Boston 4, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1

Dallas 3, Arizona 0

Colorado 4, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2

Friday's results

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

Saturday's games

Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, noon

Winnipeg at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

