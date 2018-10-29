EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;12;8;4;0;16;42;37

Tampa Bay;10;7;2;1;15;33;27

Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25

Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27

Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33

Ottawa;10;4;4;2;10;35;39

Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35

Detroit;11;2;7;2;6;25;43

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Pittsburgh;9;6;1;2;14;40;26

Carolina;11;6;4;1;13;34;31

Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38

Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37

New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20

N.Y. Islanders;10;5;4;1;11;30;25

Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46

N.Y. Rangers;11;3;7;1;7;28;38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28

Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27

Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32

Chicago;12;6;3;3;15;41;43

Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27

Dallas;10;5;5;0;10;30;29

St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;11;6;3;2;14;38;32

Edmonton;10;6;3;1;13;29;30

Vancouver;12;6;6;0;12;31;40

Anaheim;12;5;5;2;12;30;34

Vegas;11;5;5;1;11;26;30

Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40

Arizona;10;5;5;0;10;26;20

Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Sunday's results

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Detroit 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT

Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Monday's results

Calgary 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota at Vancouver, late.

Tuesday's games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;9;8;1;0;0;16;35;20

Springfield;8;6;0;0;2;14;38;20

WB/Scranton;8;5;2;0;1;11;27;21

Lehigh Valley;9;5;3;0;1;11;37;34

Hartford;11;4;6;1;0;9;34;44

Bridgeport;9;4;4;1;0;9;26;35

Hershey;11;4;6;0;1;9;25;35

Providence;9;3;5;1;0;7;30;31

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;10;7;2;1;0;15;39;30

Cleveland;10;6;3;1;0;13;29;26

Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36

Binghamton;10;4;5;1;0;9;26;37

Belleville;9;4;5;0;0;8;28;26

Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39

Laval;9;3;5;1;0;7;23;25

Syracuse;7;2;5;0;0;4;18;26

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;10;8;1;1;0;17;39;27

Chicago;9;6;2;0;1;13;37;26

Iowa;7;5;2;0;0;10;33;19

Rockford;9;4;3;1;1;10;28;27

Texas;9;4;3;1;1;10;30;32

Manitoba;8;4;4;0;0;8;19;28

Grand Rapids;8;3;5;0;0;6;22;30

San Antonio;10;2;8;0;0;4;19;31

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;9;7;1;0;1;15;35;18

Tucson;8;6;1;0;1;13;32;26

Colorado;8;4;2;2;0;10;25;27

San Diego;7;3;2;1;1;8;28;29

Stockton;8;3;4;1;0;7;27;43

Bakersfield;6;3;3;0;0;6;25;17

Ontario;8;1;4;2;1;5;30;44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's results

Providence 6, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 6, Hartford 2

San Antonio 3, Chicago 2

Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, SO

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Tuesday's game

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

