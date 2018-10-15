EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;7;6;1;0;12;33;23

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;22;13

Montreal;5;3;1;1;7;18;13

Ottawa;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Buffalo;5;3;2;0;6;11;13

Tampa Bay;3;2;1;0;4;11;7

Detroit;6;0;4;2;2;14;30

Florida;3;0;2;1;1;7;10

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;6;4;1;1;9;23;18

New Jersey;3;3;0;0;6;14;4

Columbus;5;3;2;0;6;16;19

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;1;5;15;17

Washington;5;2;2;1;5;20;19

N.Y. Islanders;4;2;2;0;4;11;10

Philadelphia;5;2;3;0;4;16;20

N.Y. Rangers;5;1;4;0;2;12;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;6;5;1;0;10;19;12

Chicago;5;3;0;2;8;22;21

Colorado;5;3;1;1;7;19;12

Winnipeg;5;3;2;0;6;11;11

Dallas;5;3;2;0;6;18;15

Minnesota;5;1;2;2;4;12;18

St. Louis;5;1;2;2;4;15;20

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;6;4;1;1;9;17;14

Calgary;5;3;2;0;6;18;16

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;19;17

San Jose;6;2;3;1;5;17;19

Los Angeles;6;2;3;1;5;12;16

Vegas;6;2;4;0;4;11;19

Edmonton;3;1;2;0;2;5;10

Arizona;4;1;3;0;2;3;9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 3, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Montreal 7, Detroit 3

Nashville 4, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;4;4;0;0;0;8;18;8

WB/Scranton;3;3;0;0;0;6;10;3

Springfield;4;2;0;0;2;6;19;11

Hartford;5;3;1;1;0;7;17;15

Lehigh Valley;3;2;1;0;0;4;11;14

Bridgeport;4;1;2;1;0;3;10;14

Providence;5;1;4;0;0;2;14;20

Hershey;5;0;5;0;0;0;9;21

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Binghamton;4;3;1;0;0;6;16;14

Utica;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;19

Cleveland;5;3;2;0;0;6;15;13

Rochester;5;3;2;0;0;6;17;18

Laval;4;2;2;0;0;4;10;9

Belleville;3;1;2;0;0;2;8;7

Syracuse;3;1;2;0;0;2;7;12

Toronto;5;1;4;0;0;2;22;27

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;4;4;0;0;0;8;18;8

Iowa;3;3;0;0;0;6;16;5

Milwaukee;4;3;0;1;0;7;17;12

Rockford;4;2;2;0;0;4;13;14

Texas;4;1;1;1;1;4;12;14

San Antonio;4;1;3;0;0;2;9;9

Grand Rapids;4;1;3;0;0;2;8;15

Manitoba;4;1;3;0;0;2;6;19

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;3;3;0;0;0;6;11;7

San Jose;4;3;0;0;1;7;17;9

Colorado;4;2;1;1;0;5;8;10

Bakersfield;4;2;2;0;0;4;13;10

Ontario;4;1;1;1;1;4;16;20

Stockton;4;1;2;1;0;3;15;24

San Diego;3;1;2;0;0;2;12;14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's Games

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Utica 5, Toronto 3

Rockford 5, Hershey 2 

Monday's Game

Tucson at San Jose, late.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ontario, 9 p.m.

