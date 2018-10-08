EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;4;3;1;0;6;20;17

Boston;3;2;1;0;4;10;10

Buffalo;3;2;1;0;4;7;7

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4

Ottawa;3;1;1;1;3;11;13

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Detroit;3;0;1;2;2;6;10

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;4;3;0;1;7;17;11

Columbus;3;2;1;0;4;9;7

N.Y. Islanders;3;2;1;0;4;9;5

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11

Philadelphia;3;1;2;0;2;9;15

N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14

Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;7;8

Colorado;3;2;1;0;4;11;8

Dallas;3;2;1;0;4;12;8

Winnipeg;3;2;1;0;4;8;7

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;9;4

Calgary;3;2;1;0;4;12;9

San Jose;4;2;2;0;4;13;13

Los Angeles;3;1;1;1;3;7;7

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;12;14

Vegas;3;1;2;0;2;6;10

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0

Boston 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, SO

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Vancouver 3

San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 2

Calgary 3, Nashville 0

Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1

Toronto 7, Dallas 4

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;2;2;0;0;0;4;10;4

Hartford;2;2;0;0;0;4;7;3

Lehigh Valley;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;3

WB/Scranton;1;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Bridgeport;2;1;1;0;0;2;5;7

Springfield;1;0;0;0;1;1;2;3

Hershey;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;5

Providence;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;7

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Cleveland;2;2;0;0;0;4;9;3

Binghamton;1;1;0;0;0;2;7;5

Syracuse;1;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Toronto;2;1;1;0;0;2;12;10

Laval;2;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Utica;2;1;1;0;0;2;6;8

Belleville;1;0;1;0;0;0;1;3

Rochester;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;10

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;2;2;0;0;0;4;12;2

Chicago;2;2;0;0;0;4;8;3

Milwaukee;2;1;0;0;0;2;8;6

San Antonio;1;2;0;0;0;2;7;4

Texas;2;1;0;1;0;3;6;5

Rockford;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;9

Grand Rapids;2;0;2;0;0;0;1;7

Manitoba;2;0;2;0;0;0;2;12

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;2;2;0;0;0;4;9;2

Tucson;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;4

Bakersfield;2;1;1;0;0;2;9;6

Ontario;2;1;1;0;0;2;7;9

Colorado;2;0;1;1;0;1;3;8

Stockton;2;0;1;1;0;1;6;14

San Diego;1;0;1;0;0;0;4;6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Ontario 6, Stockton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 6, San Diego 4

Sunday's results

Hartford 3, Laval 1

Iowa 8, Manitoba 1

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 1

Monday's game

Cleveland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday's game

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

