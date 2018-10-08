EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;3;2;1;0;4;13;13

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4

Ottawa;2;1;0;1;3;8;7

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7

Buffalo;2;1;1;0;2;3;5

Detroit;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;3;2;0;1;5;12;8

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Philadelphia;2;1;1;0;2;7;7

Columbus;2;1;1;0;2;4;5

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11

N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;5

N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14

Dallas;2;2;0;0;4;8;1

Nashville;2;2;0;0;4;7;5

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;3

Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;6;6

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;6;2

Vegas;2;1;1;0;2;4;6

Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

San Jose;2;1;1;0;2;5;7

Vancouver;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

Los Angeles;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late results

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2

Anaheim 1, Arizona 0

Calgary 7, Vancouver 4 

Sunday's results

Carolina 8, New York Rangers 5

Toronto 7, Chicago 6, OT

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Monday's games

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0

Boston 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Detroit at Anaheim, late.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;2;2;0;0;0;4;10;4

Hartford;2;2;0;0;0;4;7;3

Lehigh Valley;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;3

WB/Scranton;1;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Bridgeport;2;1;1;0;0;2;5;7

Springfield;1;0;0;0;1;1;2;3

Hershey;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;5

Providence;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;7

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Cleveland;2;2;0;0;0;4;9;3

Binghamton;1;1;0;0;0;2;7;5

Syracuse;1;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Toronto;2;1;1;0;0;2;12;10

Laval;2;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Utica;2;1;1;0;0;2;6;8

Belleville;1;0;1;0;0;0;1;3

Rochester;2;0;2;0;0;0;4;10

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;2;2;0;0;0;4;12;2

Chicago;2;2;0;0;0;4;8;3

San Antonio;1;1;0;0;0;2;4;0

Milwaukee;1;1;0;0;0;2;4;3

Texas;2;1;0;1;0;3;6;5

Rockford;2;0;2;0;0;0;3;9

Grand Rapids;2;0;2;0;0;0;1;7

Manitoba;2;0;2;0;0;0;2;12

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;2;2;0;0;0;4;9;2

Tucson;1;1;0;0;0;2;6;4

Bakersfield;2;1;1;0;0;2;9;6

Ontario;2;1;1;0;0;2;7;9

Colorado;2;0;1;1;0;1;3;8

Stockton;2;0;1;1;0;1;6;14

San Diego;1;0;1;0;0;0;4;6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Ontario 6, Stockton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 6, San Diego 4

Sunday's results

Hartford 3, Laval 1

Iowa 8, Manitoba 1

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 1

Monday's game

Cleveland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday's game

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7 p.m. 

