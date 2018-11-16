EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;19;13;5;1;27;68;53

Toronto;19;13;6;0;26;68;50

Buffalo;19;11;6;2;24;57;54

Boston;19;10;6;3;23;56;48

Montreal;19;10;6;3;23;63;63

Ottawa;19;8;8;3;19;64;77

Detroit;19;8;9;2;18;54;63

Florida;16;7;6;3;17;52;53

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;19;11;6;2;24;65;62

N.Y. Islanders;18;10;6;2;22;61;49

N.Y. Rangers;19;9;8;2;20;57;62

Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

Philadelphia;19;9;9;1;19;58;65

New Jersey;17;8;8;1;17;52;56

Pittsburgh;17;7;7;3;17;56;55

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;19;13;5;1;27;62;44

Minnesota;19;12;5;2;26;62;51

Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45

Dallas;19;10;7;2;22;52;50

Colorado;18;9;6;3;21;65;53

Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67

St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;20;10;7;3;23;64;64

Vancouver;21;10;9;2;22;65;75

Calgary;19;10;8;1;21;58;59

Arizona;18;9;8;1;19;48;46

Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56

Anaheim;20;8;9;3;19;44;59

Vegas;19;8;10;1;17;49;54

Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's results

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Ottawa 2, Detroit 1

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 2

Arizona 2, Nashville 1

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Toronto 5, San Jose 3

Friday's results

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington at Colorado, late.

Toronto at Anaheim, late.

St. Louis at Vegas, late.

Saturday's games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, noon.

Detroit at New Jersey, noon.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

