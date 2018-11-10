EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48
Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55
Boston;16;9;5;2;20;49;40
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52
Ottawa;17;7;7;3;17;61;71
Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60
Florida;13;5;5;3;13;42;44
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58
Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60
N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42
N.Y. Rangers;17;8;7;2;18;50;54
Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47
Washington;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Carolina;17;7;7;3;17;47;52
New Jersey;14;6;7;1;13;43;49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35
Minnesota;16;10;4;2;22;51;42
Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Winnipeg;15;9;5;1;19;46;40
Colorado;16;7;6;3;17;55;49
St. Louis;14;6;5;3;15;50;48
Chicago;17;6;8;3;15;49;64
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;18;10;6;2;22;60;62
Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53
San Jose;17;8;6;3;19;53;54
Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50
Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53
Arizona;15;7;7;1;15;41;38
Vegas;17;7;9;1;15;43;50
Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Friday's results
Toronto 6, New Jersey 1
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
St. Louis 4, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1
Saturday's results
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0
Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0
Montreal 5, Vegas 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO
Calgary at Los Angeles, late.
Sunday's games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Flyers 4, Blackhawks 0
Chicago;0;0;0;—;0
Philadelphia;1;1;2;—;4
First Period—1, Philadelphia, Giroux 7, 14:56. Penalties—Gustafsson, CHI, (hooking), 16:25.
Second Period—2, Philadelphia, Couturier 6 (Giroux), 9:12. Penalties—Lindblom, PHI, (tripping), 7:12; Jokiharju, CHI, (holding), 10:24.
Third Period—3, Philadelphia, Couturier 7 (Giroux, Provorov), 4:18. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 5 (Couturier), 18:59. Penalties—Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 0:37; Jokiharju, CHI, (hooking), 15:05; Patrick, PHI, (hooking), 15:58; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 19:36.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 13-8-12—33. Philadelphia 10-11-4—25.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 4; Philadelphia 0 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Crawford 3-6-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-5-0 (33-33).
A—19,355 (19,543). T—2:25.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;13;11;2;0;0;22;52;33
Bridgeport;14;8;5;1;0;17;53;52
Springfield;12;7;3;0;2;16;47;38
WB/Scranton;13;7;4;1;1;16;44;38
Lehigh Valley;13;7;4;1;1;16;55;49
Hershey;15;7;7;0;1;15;35;44
Hartford;16;5;8;1;2;13;45;61
Providence;13;4;7;2;0;10;41;44
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39
Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52
Binghamton;15;7;6;2;0;16;44;54
Laval;15;6;8;1;0;13;38;39
Utica;15;6;8;1;0;13;42;54
Belleville;14;6;8;0;0;12;44;52
Toronto;12;5;5;0;2;12;55;52
Syracuse;10;4;5;1;0;9;31;34
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;15;8;4;3;0;19;47;41
Chicago;12;8;3;0;1;17;50;35
Iowa;12;8;3;1;0;17;47;31
Rockford;14;7;4;1;2;17;38;37
Manitoba;13;7;6;0;0;14;34;43
Grand Rapids;13;6;6;0;1;13;40;45
Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41
San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;12;9;2;0;1;19;43;26
Tucson;12;8;3;0;1;17;46;37
Colorado;11;6;3;2;0;14;36;34
Bakersfield;10;6;4;0;0;12;40;30
Stockton;12;5;6;1;0;11;38;56
San Diego;10;4;4;1;1;10;37;42
Ontario;11;3;5;2;1;9;40;54
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's results
Laval 5, Cleveland 1
Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO
Belleville 7, Toronto 6
Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT
Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3
Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 5, San Jose 0
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Stockton 5, Ontario 1
Saturday's results
Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 1
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT
Hershey 3, Springfield 2
Cleveland 4, Laval 2
Toronto 8, Belleville 2
Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 4
Binghamton 5, Utica 1
Rockford at Chicago, late.
San Antonio at Texas, late.
Bakersfield at Iowa, late.
San Jose at Tucson, late.
Colorado at San Diego, late.
Sunday's games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 5 p.m.
