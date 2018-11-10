EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48

Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55

Boston;16;9;5;2;20;49;40

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52

Ottawa;17;7;7;3;17;61;71

Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60

Florida;13;5;5;3;13;42;44

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58

Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60

N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42

N.Y. Rangers;17;8;7;2;18;50;54

Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47

Washington;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Carolina;17;7;7;3;17;47;52

New Jersey;14;6;7;1;13;43;49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35

Minnesota;16;10;4;2;22;51;42

Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Winnipeg;15;9;5;1;19;46;40

Colorado;16;7;6;3;17;55;49

St. Louis;14;6;5;3;15;50;48

Chicago;17;6;8;3;15;49;64

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;18;10;6;2;22;60;62

Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53

San Jose;17;8;6;3;19;53;54

Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50

Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53

Arizona;15;7;7;1;15;41;38

Vegas;17;7;9;1;15;43;50

Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Friday's results

Toronto 6, New Jersey 1

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

St. Louis 4, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1

Saturday's results

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0

Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0

Montreal 5, Vegas 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO

Calgary at Los Angeles, late.

Sunday's games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Flyers 4, Blackhawks 0

Chicago;0;0;0;—;0

Philadelphia;1;1;2;—;4

First Period—1, Philadelphia, Giroux 7, 14:56. Penalties—Gustafsson, CHI, (hooking), 16:25.

Second Period—2, Philadelphia, Couturier 6 (Giroux), 9:12. Penalties—Lindblom, PHI, (tripping), 7:12; Jokiharju, CHI, (holding), 10:24.

Third Period—3, Philadelphia, Couturier 7 (Giroux, Provorov), 4:18. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 5 (Couturier), 18:59. Penalties—Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 0:37; Jokiharju, CHI, (hooking), 15:05; Patrick, PHI, (hooking), 15:58; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 19:36.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 13-8-12—33. Philadelphia 10-11-4—25.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 4; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Crawford 3-6-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-5-0 (33-33).

A—19,355 (19,543). T—2:25.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;13;11;2;0;0;22;52;33

Bridgeport;14;8;5;1;0;17;53;52

Springfield;12;7;3;0;2;16;47;38

WB/Scranton;13;7;4;1;1;16;44;38

Lehigh Valley;13;7;4;1;1;16;55;49

Hershey;15;7;7;0;1;15;35;44

Hartford;16;5;8;1;2;13;45;61

Providence;13;4;7;2;0;10;41;44

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39

Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52

Binghamton;15;7;6;2;0;16;44;54

Laval;15;6;8;1;0;13;38;39

Utica;15;6;8;1;0;13;42;54

Belleville;14;6;8;0;0;12;44;52

Toronto;12;5;5;0;2;12;55;52

Syracuse;10;4;5;1;0;9;31;34

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;15;8;4;3;0;19;47;41

Chicago;12;8;3;0;1;17;50;35

Iowa;12;8;3;1;0;17;47;31

Rockford;14;7;4;1;2;17;38;37

Manitoba;13;7;6;0;0;14;34;43

Grand Rapids;13;6;6;0;1;13;40;45

Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41

San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;12;9;2;0;1;19;43;26

Tucson;12;8;3;0;1;17;46;37

Colorado;11;6;3;2;0;14;36;34

Bakersfield;10;6;4;0;0;12;40;30

Stockton;12;5;6;1;0;11;38;56

San Diego;10;4;4;1;1;10;37;42

Ontario;11;3;5;2;1;9;40;54

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's results

Laval 5, Cleveland 1

Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO

Belleville 7, Toronto 6

Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 5, San Jose 0

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Stockton 5, Ontario 1

Saturday's results

Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 1

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 2

Toronto 8, Belleville 2

Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 4

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Rockford at Chicago, late.

San Antonio at Texas, late.

Bakersfield at Iowa, late.

San Jose at Tucson, late.

Colorado at San Diego, late.

Sunday's games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 5 p.m.

