EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;11;8;2;1;17;41;30

Toronto;12;8;4;0;16;42;37

Boston;12;7;3;2;16;37;29

Montreal;11;6;3;2;14;34;29

Buffalo;12;6;4;2;14;31;35

Ottawa;11;4;5;2;10;36;44

Detroit;12;3;7;2;8;30;46

Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Pittsburgh;10;6;2;2;14;43;32

N.Y. Islanders;11;6;4;1;13;36;28

Carolina;12;6;5;1;13;36;34

Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37

Columbus;11;6;5;0;12;39;43

New Jersey;9;5;3;1;11;31;28

Philadelphia;12;5;7;0;10;35;48

N.Y. Rangers;12;4;7;1;9;32;41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;12;9;3;0;18;42;29

Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27

Minnesota;12;7;3;2;16;35;35

Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32

Chicago;12;6;3;3;15;41;43

Dallas;11;6;5;0;12;34;30

St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;12;6;3;3;15;41;36

Calgary;13;7;5;1;15;41;42

Vancouver;13;7;6;0;14;36;42

Edmonton;11;6;4;1;13;32;34

Arizona;11;6;5;0;12;31;21

Anaheim;13;5;6;2;12;32;37

Vegas;12;5;6;1;11;27;34

Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's results

N.Y. Islanders 6, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5, Columbus 3

Calgary 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Boston 3, Carolina 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 8, New Jersey 3

Nashville 4, Vegas 1

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 3

Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2

Arizona 5, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, San Jose 3, SO

Wednesday's game

Chicago at Vancouver, late.

Thursday's games

Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, FIN, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;9;8;1;0;0;16;35;20

Springfield;8;6;0;0;2;14;38;20

WB/Scranton;8;5;2;0;1;11;27;21

Lehigh Valley;9;5;3;0;1;11;37;34

Hartford;11;4;6;1;0;9;34;44

Bridgeport;9;4;4;1;0;9;26;35

Hershey;11;4;6;0;1;9;25;35

Providence;9;3;5;1;0;7;30;31

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;10;7;2;1;0;15;39;30

Cleveland;10;6;3;1;0;13;29;26

Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36

Binghamton;10;4;5;1;0;9;26;37

Belleville;9;4;5;0;0;8;28;26

Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39

Laval;9;3;5;1;0;7;23;25

Syracuse;7;2;5;0;0;4;18;26

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;11;8;1;2;0;18;40;29

Chicago;9;6;2;0;1;13;37;26

Iowa;7;5;2;0;0;10;33;19

Manitoba;9;5;4;0;0;10;21;29

Rockford;9;4;3;1;1;10;28;27

Texas;9;4;3;1;1;10;30;32

Grand Rapids;8;3;5;0;0;6;22;30

San Antonio;10;2;8;0;0;4;19;31

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;9;7;1;0;1;15;35;18

Tucson;8;6;1;0;1;13;32;26

Colorado;8;4;2;2;0;10;25;27

San Diego;7;3;2;1;1;8;28;29

Stockton;8;3;4;1;0;7;27;43

Bakersfield;6;3;3;0;0;6;25;17

Ontario;8;1;4;2;1;5;30;44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's game

Manitoba 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Wednesday's games

Belleville at Laval, late.

Bakersfield at Stockton, late.

Thursday's game

Texas at Ontario, 9 p.m.

