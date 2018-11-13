EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;18;12;5;1;25;64;50
Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46
Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41
Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55
Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61
Florida;15;7;5;3;17;49;46
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59
N.Y. Islanders;17;9;6;2;20;54;44
N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55
Washington;17;8;6;3;19;59;58
Philadelphia;18;9;8;1;19;58;62
Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54
Pittsburgh;16;7;6;3;17;53;51
New Jersey;16;7;8;1;15;49;56
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;17;13;3;1;27;57;37
Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49
Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42
Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50
Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50
Chicago;18;6;8;4;16;51;67
St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55
Anaheim;19;8;8;3;19;44;54
Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45
Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54
Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54
Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's results
Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1
Columbus 2, Dallas 1
Anaheim 2, Nashville 1, SO
Tuesday's results
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Arizona 1
Washington 5, Minnesota 2
Montreal at Edmonton, late.
Toronto at Los Angeles, late.
Nashville at San Jose, late.
Wednesday's games
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39
Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52
Binghamton;15;7;6;2;0;16;44;54
Syracuse;11;5;5;1;0;11;38;36
Belleville;14;6;8;0;0;12;44;52
Toronto;12;5;5;0;2;12;55;52
Laval;15;6;8;1;0;13;38;39
Utica;15;6;8;1;0;13;42;54
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;14;11;3;0;0;22;54;37
Bridgeport;15;9;5;1;0;19;57;54
Springfield;12;7;3;0;2;16;47;38
Lehigh Valley;13;7;4;1;1;16;55;49
WB/Scranton;14;7;5;1;1;16;46;43
Hershey;16;7;8;0;1;15;37;51
Providence;14;5;7;2;0;12;46;46
Hartford;16;5;8;1;2;13;45;61
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;13;8;4;1;0;17;50;35
Chicago;14;8;5;0;1;17;55;46
Milwaukee;16;9;4;3;0;21;54;43
Rockford;15;8;4;1;2;19;42;40
Manitoba;14;7;7;0;0;14;34;48
Texas;13;6;5;1;1;14;48;44
Grand Rapids;13;6;6;0;1;13;40;45
San Antonio;16;4;12;0;0;8;34;49
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;13;9;3;0;1;19;47;37
San Jose;13;9;3;0;1;19;43;27
Bakersfield;11;7;4;0;0;14;44;33
Colorado;12;6;4;2;0;14;38;37
San Diego;11;5;4;1;1;12;40;44
Stockton;13;5;7;1;0;11;39;60
Ontario;12;4;5;2;1;11;44;55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday's results
San Antonio 5, Manitoba 0
Toronto at Laval, late.
Stockton at Colorado, late.
Wednesday's games
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 9:35 a.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 10 a.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 10 a.m.
Utica at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
