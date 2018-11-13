EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;18;12;5;1;25;64;50

Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46

Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41

Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55

Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61

Florida;15;7;5;3;17;49;46

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59

N.Y. Islanders;17;9;6;2;20;54;44

N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55

Washington;17;8;6;3;19;59;58

Philadelphia;18;9;8;1;19;58;62

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

Pittsburgh;16;7;6;3;17;53;51

New Jersey;16;7;8;1;15;49;56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;17;13;3;1;27;57;37

Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49

Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42

Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50

Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50

Chicago;18;6;8;4;16;51;67

St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55

Anaheim;19;8;8;3;19;44;54

Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45

Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54

Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54

Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1

Columbus 2, Dallas 1

Anaheim 2, Nashville 1, SO

Tuesday's results

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Arizona 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Montreal at Edmonton, late.

Toronto at Los Angeles, late.

Nashville at San Jose, late.

Wednesday's games

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39

Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52

Binghamton;15;7;6;2;0;16;44;54

Syracuse;11;5;5;1;0;11;38;36

Belleville;14;6;8;0;0;12;44;52

Toronto;12;5;5;0;2;12;55;52

Laval;15;6;8;1;0;13;38;39

Utica;15;6;8;1;0;13;42;54

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;14;11;3;0;0;22;54;37

Bridgeport;15;9;5;1;0;19;57;54

Springfield;12;7;3;0;2;16;47;38

Lehigh Valley;13;7;4;1;1;16;55;49

WB/Scranton;14;7;5;1;1;16;46;43

Hershey;16;7;8;0;1;15;37;51

Providence;14;5;7;2;0;12;46;46

Hartford;16;5;8;1;2;13;45;61

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;13;8;4;1;0;17;50;35

Chicago;14;8;5;0;1;17;55;46

Milwaukee;16;9;4;3;0;21;54;43

Rockford;15;8;4;1;2;19;42;40

Manitoba;14;7;7;0;0;14;34;48

Texas;13;6;5;1;1;14;48;44

Grand Rapids;13;6;6;0;1;13;40;45

San Antonio;16;4;12;0;0;8;34;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;13;9;3;0;1;19;47;37

San Jose;13;9;3;0;1;19;43;27

Bakersfield;11;7;4;0;0;14;44;33

Colorado;12;6;4;2;0;14;38;37

San Diego;11;5;4;1;1;12;40;44

Stockton;13;5;7;1;0;11;39;60

Ontario;12;4;5;2;1;11;44;55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's results

San Antonio 5, Manitoba 0

Toronto at Laval, late.

Stockton at Colorado, late.

Wednesday's games

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 9:35 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 10 a.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 10 a.m.

Utica at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

