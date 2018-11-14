EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;18;12;5;1;25;64;50

Toronto;18;12;6;0;24;63;47

Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41

Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53

Montreal;18;9;6;3;21;60;61

Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61

Florida;15;7;5;3;17;49;46

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59

N.Y. Islanders;17;9;6;2;20;54;44

N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55

Philadelphia;18;9;8;1;19;58;62

Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

Pittsburgh;16;7;6;3;17;53;51

New Jersey;16;7;8;1;15;49;56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;18;13;4;1;27;61;42

Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49

Winnipeg;17;11;5;1;23;54;43

Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50

Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50

Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67

St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;19;10;6;3;23;61;59

Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56

Anaheim;19;8;8;3;19;44;54

Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45

Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54

Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's results

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Arizona 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Montreal 2

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 5, Nashville 4

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Boston at Colorado, late.

Anaheim at Vegas, late.

Thursday's games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Blackhawks 1, Blues 0

St. Louis;0;0;0;—;0

Chicago;0;1;0;—;1

First Period—None. Penalties—None.

Second Period—1, Chicago, Seabrook 3 (Toews, Kane), 4:05 (pp). Penalties—Tarasenko, STL, (hooking), 3:30; Hayden, CHI, (hooking), 9:26.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Edmundson, STL, (cross checking), 7:01.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-10-10—28. Chicago 10-5-4—19.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—St. Louis, Allen 4-4-3 (19 shots-18 saves). Chicago, Crawford 4-6-0 (28-28).

A—21,401 (19,717). T—2:19.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments