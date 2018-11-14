EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;18;12;5;1;25;64;50
Toronto;18;12;6;0;24;63;47
Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41
Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53
Montreal;18;9;6;3;21;60;61
Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61
Florida;15;7;5;3;17;49;46
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;18;10;6;2;22;58;59
N.Y. Islanders;17;9;6;2;20;54;44
N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55
Philadelphia;18;9;8;1;19;58;62
Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61
Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54
Pittsburgh;16;7;6;3;17;53;51
New Jersey;16;7;8;1;15;49;56
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;18;13;4;1;27;61;42
Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49
Winnipeg;17;11;5;1;23;54;43
Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50
Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50
Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67
St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;19;10;6;3;23;61;59
Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56
Anaheim;19;8;8;3;19;44;54
Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45
Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54
Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's results
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Arizona 1
Washington 5, Minnesota 2
Edmonton 6, Montreal 2
Toronto 5, Los Angeles 1
San Jose 5, Nashville 4
Wednesday's results
Winnipeg 3, Washington 1
Chicago 1, St. Louis 0
Boston at Colorado, late.
Anaheim at Vegas, late.
Thursday's games
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Blackhawks 1, Blues 0
St. Louis;0;0;0;—;0
Chicago;0;1;0;—;1
First Period—None. Penalties—None.
Second Period—1, Chicago, Seabrook 3 (Toews, Kane), 4:05 (pp). Penalties—Tarasenko, STL, (hooking), 3:30; Hayden, CHI, (hooking), 9:26.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Edmundson, STL, (cross checking), 7:01.
Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-10-10—28. Chicago 10-5-4—19.
Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies—St. Louis, Allen 4-4-3 (19 shots-18 saves). Chicago, Crawford 4-6-0 (28-28).
A—21,401 (19,717). T—2:19.
