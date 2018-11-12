EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48
Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46
Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60
Florida;14;6;5;3;15;47;45
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58
N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55
Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60
Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54
N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42
Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47
Washington;16;7;6;3;17;54;56
New Jersey;15;6;8;1;13;45;54
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35
Minnesota;17;11;4;2;24;54;44
Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42
Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50
Chicago;18;6;8;4;16;51;67
St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;19;10;7;2;22;61;64
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55
Arizona;16;8;7;1;17;45;39
Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54
Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53
Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54
Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's results
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Florida 5, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Washington 1
Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 4, Vegas 1
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
Monday's results
Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1
Columbus at Dallas, late.
Nashville at Anaheim, late.
Tuesday's games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2
Chicago;1;1;0;0;—;2
Carolina;0;2;0;1;—;3
First Period—1, Chicago, Toews 9 (Jokiharju, Kane), 9:07. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Kampf, Kahun), 10:49. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 4 (Aho), 14:07 (pp). 4, Carolina, Ferland 9 (Svechnikov), 15:13 (pp). Penalties—Seabrook, CHI, (delay of game), 14:04; Jokiharju, CHI, (slashing), 14:47.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Seabrook, CHI, (boarding), 10:02; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 10:02.
Overtime—5, Carolina, Aho 5 (Faulk, Svechnikov), 1:16. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 12-16-7—35. Carolina 11-18-8-3—40.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 0; Carolina 2 of 2.
Goalies—Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (40 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Darling 2-2-1 (35-33).
A—11,221 (18,680).
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;14;11;3;0;0;22;54;37
Bridgeport;15;9;5;1;0;19;57;54
Springfield;12;7;3;0;2;16;47;38
Lehigh Valley;13;7;4;1;1;16;55;49
WB/Scranton;14;7;5;1;1;16;46;43
Hershey;16;7;8;0;1;15;37;51
Hartford;16;5;8;1;2;13;45;61
Providence;14;5;7;2;0;12;46;46
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39
Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52
Binghamton;15;7;6;2;0;16;44;54
Laval;15;6;8;1;0;13;38;39
Utica;15;6;8;1;0;13;42;54
Belleville;14;6;8;0;0;12;44;52
Toronto;12;5;5;0;2;12;55;52
Syracuse;11;5;5;1;0;11;38;36
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;16;9;4;3;0;21;54;43
Rockford;15;8;4;1;2;19;42;40
Chicago;14;8;5;0;1;17;55;46
Iowa;13;8;4;1;0;17;50;35
Manitoba;13;7;6;0;0;14;34;43
Texas;13;6;5;1;1;14;48;44
Grand Rapids;13;6;6;0;1;13;40;45
San Antonio;15;3;12;0;0;6;29;49
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;13;9;3;0;1;19;47;37
San Jose;13;9;3;0;1;19;43;27
Bakersfield;11;7;4;0;0;14;44;33
Colorado;12;6;4;2;0;14;38;37
San Diego;11;5;4;1;1;12;40;44
Stockton;13;5;7;1;0;11;39;60
Ontario;12;4;5;2;1;11;44;55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday's results
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2
Providence 5, WB/Scranton 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago 2
Texas 4, San Antonio 2
Syracuse 7, Hershey 2
Ontario 4, Stockton 1
Monday's games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's games
Manitoba at San Antonio, 10:30 a.m.
Toronto at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
