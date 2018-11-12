EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48

Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46

Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60

Florida;14;6;5;3;15;47;45

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58

N.Y. Rangers;18;9;7;2;20;52;55

Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42

Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47

Washington;16;7;6;3;17;54;56

New Jersey;15;6;8;1;13;45;54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35

Minnesota;17;11;4;2;24;54;44

Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42

Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50

Chicago;18;6;8;4;16;51;67

St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;19;10;7;2;22;61;64

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55

Arizona;16;8;7;1;17;45;39

Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54

Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53

Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54

Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's results

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Florida 5, Ottawa 1

Arizona 4, Washington 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 4, Vegas 1

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Colorado 4, Edmonton 1

Monday's results

Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1

Columbus at Dallas, late.

Nashville at Anaheim, late.

Tuesday's games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2

Chicago;1;1;0;0;—;2

Carolina;0;2;0;1;—;3

First Period—1, Chicago, Toews 9 (Jokiharju, Kane), 9:07. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Kampf, Kahun), 10:49. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 4 (Aho), 14:07 (pp). 4, Carolina, Ferland 9 (Svechnikov), 15:13 (pp). Penalties—Seabrook, CHI, (delay of game), 14:04; Jokiharju, CHI, (slashing), 14:47.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Seabrook, CHI, (boarding), 10:02; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 10:02.

Overtime—5, Carolina, Aho 5 (Faulk, Svechnikov), 1:16. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 12-16-7—35. Carolina 11-18-8-3—40.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 0; Carolina 2 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (40 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Darling 2-2-1 (35-33).

A—11,221 (18,680).

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;14;11;3;0;0;22;54;37

Bridgeport;15;9;5;1;0;19;57;54

Springfield;12;7;3;0;2;16;47;38

Lehigh Valley;13;7;4;1;1;16;55;49

WB/Scranton;14;7;5;1;1;16;46;43

Hershey;16;7;8;0;1;15;37;51

Hartford;16;5;8;1;2;13;45;61

Providence;14;5;7;2;0;12;46;46

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39

Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52

Binghamton;15;7;6;2;0;16;44;54

Laval;15;6;8;1;0;13;38;39

Utica;15;6;8;1;0;13;42;54

Belleville;14;6;8;0;0;12;44;52

Toronto;12;5;5;0;2;12;55;52

Syracuse;11;5;5;1;0;11;38;36

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;16;9;4;3;0;21;54;43

Rockford;15;8;4;1;2;19;42;40

Chicago;14;8;5;0;1;17;55;46

Iowa;13;8;4;1;0;17;50;35

Manitoba;13;7;6;0;0;14;34;43

Texas;13;6;5;1;1;14;48;44

Grand Rapids;13;6;6;0;1;13;40;45

San Antonio;15;3;12;0;0;6;29;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;13;9;3;0;1;19;47;37

San Jose;13;9;3;0;1;19;43;27

Bakersfield;11;7;4;0;0;14;44;33

Colorado;12;6;4;2;0;14;38;37

San Diego;11;5;4;1;1;12;40;44

Stockton;13;5;7;1;0;11;39;60

Ontario;12;4;5;2;1;11;44;55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's results

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2

Providence 5, WB/Scranton 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 2

Texas 4, San Antonio 2

Syracuse 7, Hershey 2

Ontario 4, Stockton 1

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Manitoba at San Antonio, 10:30 a.m.

Toronto at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

