EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;16;12;3;1;25;59;42
Toronto;16;11;5;0;22;57;41
Montreal;16;8;5;3;19;53;51
Boston;15;8;5;2;18;44;39
Buffalo;16;8;6;2;18;49;49
Ottawa;16;6;7;3;15;55;67
Detroit;16;6;8;2;14;43;57
Florida;12;4;5;3;11;38;42
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;16;9;6;1;19;52;53
N.Y. Islanders;15;8;5;2;18;47;38
Washington;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Philadelphia;16;8;7;1;17;53;60
Carolina;16;7;7;2;16;44;48
N.Y. Rangers;16;7;7;2;16;45;50
Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47
New Jersey;14;6;7;1;13;43;49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;15;12;3;0;24;51;31
Minnesota;15;9;4;2;20;46;41
Winnipeg;15;9;5;1;19;46;40
Dallas;16;9;6;1;19;46;43
Colorado;16;7;6;3;17;55;49
St. Louis;14;6;5;3;15;50;48
Chicago;16;6;7;3;15;49;60
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;17;10;6;1;21;57;58
Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53
San Jose;17;8;6;3;19;53;54
Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50
Anaheim;17;7;7;3;17;41;48
Arizona;14;7;6;1;15;41;34
Vegas;16;7;8;1;15;39;45
Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's results
Vancouver 8, Boston 5
Florida 4, Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT
Buffalo 6, Montreal 5, OT
Vegas 5, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Dallas 4, San Jose 3
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1
Friday's results
Toronto 6, New Jersey 1
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
St. Louis 4, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2
Minnesota at Anaheim, late.
Saturday's games
Chicago at Philadelphia, noon.
Vancouver at Buffalo, noon.
Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;12;10;2;0;0;20;45;29
Springfield;11;7;2;0;2;16;45;35
Lehigh Valley;12;7;3;1;1;16;51;42
Bridgeport;13;7;5;1;0;15;48;48
WB/Scranton;12;6;4;1;1;14;40;37
Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42
Hartford;15;5;7;1;2;13;44;57
Providence;12;4;7;1;0;9;37;39
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39
Cleveland;14;7;6;1;0;15;43;50
Binghamton;14;6;6;2;0;14;39;53
Laval;14;6;7;1;0;13;36;35
Utica;14;6;7;1;0;13;41;49
Belleville;13;6;7;0;0;12;42;44
Toronto;11;4;5;0;2;10;47;50
Syracuse;10;4;5;1;0;9;31;34
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;15;8;4;3;0;19;47;41
Chicago;12;8;3;0;1;17;50;35
Iowa;12;8;3;1;0;17;47;31
Rockford;14;7;4;1;2;17;38;37
Grand Rapids;12;6;5;0;1;13;38;39
Manitoba;12;6;6;0;0;12;28;41
Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41
San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;11;9;1;0;1;19;43;21
Tucson;11;7;3;0;1;15;41;37
Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30
Bakersfield;10;6;4;0;0;12;40;30
Stockton;11;4;6;1;0;9;33;55
Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49
San Diego;9;3;4;1;1;8;33;39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Thursday's results
Bakersfield 5, Iowa 4, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1
Friday's results
Laval 5, Cleveland 1
Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO
Belleville 7, Toronto 6
Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT
Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3
Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1
San Jose at Tucson, late.
Colorado at San Diego, late.
Ontario at Stockton, late.
Saturday's games
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Iowa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
