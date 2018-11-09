EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;16;12;3;1;25;59;42

Toronto;16;11;5;0;22;57;41

Montreal;16;8;5;3;19;53;51

Boston;15;8;5;2;18;44;39

Buffalo;16;8;6;2;18;49;49

Ottawa;16;6;7;3;15;55;67

Detroit;16;6;8;2;14;43;57

Florida;12;4;5;3;11;38;42

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;16;9;6;1;19;52;53

N.Y. Islanders;15;8;5;2;18;47;38

Washington;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Philadelphia;16;8;7;1;17;53;60

Carolina;16;7;7;2;16;44;48

N.Y. Rangers;16;7;7;2;16;45;50

Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47

New Jersey;14;6;7;1;13;43;49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;15;12;3;0;24;51;31

Minnesota;15;9;4;2;20;46;41

Winnipeg;15;9;5;1;19;46;40

Dallas;16;9;6;1;19;46;43

Colorado;16;7;6;3;17;55;49

St. Louis;14;6;5;3;15;50;48

Chicago;16;6;7;3;15;49;60

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;17;10;6;1;21;57;58

Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53

San Jose;17;8;6;3;19;53;54

Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50

Anaheim;17;7;7;3;17;41;48

Arizona;14;7;6;1;15;41;34

Vegas;16;7;8;1;15;39;45

Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's results

Vancouver 8, Boston 5

Florida 4, Edmonton 1

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT

Buffalo 6, Montreal 5, OT

Vegas 5, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Dallas 4, San Jose 3

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1

Friday's results

Toronto 6, New Jersey 1

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

St. Louis 4, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2

Minnesota at Anaheim, late.

Saturday's games

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon.

Vancouver at Buffalo, noon.

Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;12;10;2;0;0;20;45;29

Springfield;11;7;2;0;2;16;45;35

Lehigh Valley;12;7;3;1;1;16;51;42

Bridgeport;13;7;5;1;0;15;48;48

WB/Scranton;12;6;4;1;1;14;40;37

Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42

Hartford;15;5;7;1;2;13;44;57

Providence;12;4;7;1;0;9;37;39

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39

Cleveland;14;7;6;1;0;15;43;50

Binghamton;14;6;6;2;0;14;39;53

Laval;14;6;7;1;0;13;36;35

Utica;14;6;7;1;0;13;41;49

Belleville;13;6;7;0;0;12;42;44

Toronto;11;4;5;0;2;10;47;50

Syracuse;10;4;5;1;0;9;31;34

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;15;8;4;3;0;19;47;41

Chicago;12;8;3;0;1;17;50;35

Iowa;12;8;3;1;0;17;47;31

Rockford;14;7;4;1;2;17;38;37

Grand Rapids;12;6;5;0;1;13;38;39

Manitoba;12;6;6;0;0;12;28;41

Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41

San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;11;9;1;0;1;19;43;21

Tucson;11;7;3;0;1;15;41;37

Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30

Bakersfield;10;6;4;0;0;12;40;30

Stockton;11;4;6;1;0;9;33;55

Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49

San Diego;9;3;4;1;1;8;33;39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday's results

Bakersfield 5, Iowa 4, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1

Friday's results

Laval 5, Cleveland 1

Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO

Belleville 7, Toronto 6

Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1

San Jose at Tucson, late.

Colorado at San Diego, late.

Ontario at Stockton, late.

Saturday's games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments