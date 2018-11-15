EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;19;13;5;1;27;68;53
Toronto;18;12;6;0;24;63;47
Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53
Boston;18;10;6;2;22;56;47
Montreal;18;9;6;3;21;60;61
Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61
Florida;16;7;6;3;17;52;53
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;19;11;6;2;24;65;62
N.Y. Islanders;18;10;6;2;22;61;49
N.Y. Rangers;19;9;8;2;20;57;62
Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61
Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54
Philadelphia;19;9;9;1;19;58;65
New Jersey;17;8;8;1;17;52;56
Pittsburgh;17;7;7;3;17;56;55
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;18;13;4;1;27;61;42
Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49
Winnipeg;17;11;5;1;23;54;43
Colorado;18;9;6;3;21;65;53
Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50
Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67
St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;19;10;6;3;23;61;59
Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56
Anaheim;20;8;9;3;19;44;59
Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45
Vegas;19;8;10;1;17;49;54
Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Wednesday's results
Winnipeg 3, Washington 1
Chicago 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 6, Boston 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 0
Thursday's results
Columbus 7, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Detroit at Ottawa, late.
Vancouver at Minnesota, late.
Nashville at Arizona, late.
Montreal at Calgary, late.
Toronto at San Jose, late.
Friday's games
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
AHL
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39
Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52
Syracuse;12;6;5;1;0;13;43;38
Belleville;15;7;8;0;0;14;49;56
Laval;16;7;8;1;0;15;44;41
Binghamton;16;7;7;2;0;16;46;59
Toronto;13;5;6;0;2;12;57;58
Utica;16;6;8;1;1;14;46;59
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;15;11;3;1;0;23;56;40
Lehigh Valley;14;8;4;1;1;18;58;51
Bridgeport;16;9;5;2;0;20;60;58
Springfield;13;7;4;0;2;16;48;43
WB/Scranton;15;8;5;1;1;18;51;44
Hershey;16;7;8;0;1;15;37;51
Providence;14;5;7;2;0;12;46;46
Hartford;17;6;8;1;2;15;49;64
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;14;9;4;1;0;19;53;35
Chicago;14;8;5;0;1;17;55;46
Manitoba;15;8;7;0;0;16;39;52
Milwaukee;17;9;5;3;0;21;54;46
Grand Rapids;14;7;6;0;1;15;43;46
Rockford;16;8;5;1;2;19;43;43
Texas;14;6;6;1;1;14;52;49
San Antonio;16;4;12;0;0;8;34;49
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;13;9;3;0;1;19;47;37
San Jose;13;9;3;0;1;19;43;27
Bakersfield;11;7;4;0;0;14;44;33
Stockton;15;7;7;1;0;15;48;66
San Diego;11;5;4;1;1;12;40;44
Colorado;14;6;5;3;0;15;44;46
Ontario;12;4;5;2;1;11;44;55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday's results
Laval 6, Toronto 2
Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT<
Wednesday, November 14
WB/Scranton 5, Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0
Manitoba 5, Texas 4
Stockton 4, Colorado 2
Friday's games
Cleveland at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
