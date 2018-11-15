EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;19;13;5;1;27;68;53

Toronto;18;12;6;0;24;63;47

Buffalo;18;10;6;2;22;55;53

Boston;18;10;6;2;22;56;47

Montreal;18;9;6;3;21;60;61

Detroit;18;8;8;2;18;53;61

Florida;16;7;6;3;17;52;53

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;19;11;6;2;24;65;62

N.Y. Islanders;18;10;6;2;22;61;49

N.Y. Rangers;19;9;8;2;20;57;62

Washington;18;8;7;3;19;60;61

Carolina;18;8;7;3;19;50;54

Philadelphia;19;9;9;1;19;58;65

New Jersey;17;8;8;1;17;52;56

Pittsburgh;17;7;7;3;17;56;55

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;18;13;4;1;27;61;42

Minnesota;18;11;5;2;24;56;49

Winnipeg;17;11;5;1;23;54;43

Colorado;18;9;6;3;21;65;53

Dallas;18;9;7;2;20;51;50

Chicago;19;7;8;4;18;52;67

St. Louis;16;6;7;3;15;52;52

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;19;10;6;3;23;61;59

Vancouver;20;10;8;2;22;63;69

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56

Anaheim;20;8;9;3;19;44;59

Arizona;17;8;8;1;17;46;45

Vegas;19;8;10;1;17;49;54

Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;34;55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 6, Boston 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 0

Thursday's results

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Detroit at Ottawa, late.

Vancouver at Minnesota, late.

Nashville at Arizona, late.

Montreal at Calgary, late.

Toronto at San Jose, late.

Friday's games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

AHL

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;14;10;3;1;0;21;53;39

Cleveland;15;8;6;1;0;17;47;52

Syracuse;12;6;5;1;0;13;43;38

Belleville;15;7;8;0;0;14;49;56

Laval;16;7;8;1;0;15;44;41

Binghamton;16;7;7;2;0;16;46;59

Toronto;13;5;6;0;2;12;57;58

Utica;16;6;8;1;1;14;46;59

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;15;11;3;1;0;23;56;40

Lehigh Valley;14;8;4;1;1;18;58;51

Bridgeport;16;9;5;2;0;20;60;58

Springfield;13;7;4;0;2;16;48;43

WB/Scranton;15;8;5;1;1;18;51;44

Hershey;16;7;8;0;1;15;37;51

Providence;14;5;7;2;0;12;46;46

Hartford;17;6;8;1;2;15;49;64

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;14;9;4;1;0;19;53;35

Chicago;14;8;5;0;1;17;55;46

Manitoba;15;8;7;0;0;16;39;52

Milwaukee;17;9;5;3;0;21;54;46

Grand Rapids;14;7;6;0;1;15;43;46

Rockford;16;8;5;1;2;19;43;43

Texas;14;6;6;1;1;14;52;49

San Antonio;16;4;12;0;0;8;34;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;13;9;3;0;1;19;47;37

San Jose;13;9;3;0;1;19;43;27

Bakersfield;11;7;4;0;0;14;44;33

Stockton;15;7;7;1;0;15;48;66

San Diego;11;5;4;1;1;12;40;44

Colorado;14;6;5;3;0;15;44;46

Ontario;12;4;5;2;1;11;44;55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday's results

Laval 6, Toronto 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT<

Wednesday, November 14

WB/Scranton 5, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Friday's games

Cleveland at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

