EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;4;3;0;1;7;18;11

Boston;3;3;0;0;6;7;4

Toronto;4;2;1;1;5;16;13

Detroit;3;2;1;0;4;10;9

Montreal;3;1;0;2;4;13;14

Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10

Florida;3;1;2;0;2;9;14

Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;4;4;0;0;8;17;11

Washington;4;2;0;2;6;10;10

Philadelphia;2;2;0;0;4;8;3

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Pittsburgh;3;1;2;0;2;9;9

N.Y. Islanders;3;1;2;0;2;7;8

Columbus;3;1;2;0;2;7;14

New Jersey;3;0;2;1;1;6;16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;3;2;0;1;5;8;7

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5

Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;13;9

Winnipeg;4;2;2;0;4;14;15

Dallas;4;1;3;0;2;10;12

Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4

Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;8;3

Edmonton;3;3;0;0;6;14;9

Vegas;3;2;1;0;4;12;6

Calgary;3;1;1;1;3;9;9

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;10;8

Los Angeles;3;1;2;0;2;11;17

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3

San Jose;4;0;4;0;0;5;17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Wednesday's results

Buffalo 5, Montreal 4, OT

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 0

Vancouver 8, Los Angeles 2

Thursday's results

Detroit at Montreal, late.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, late.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, late.

Edmonton at New Jersey, late.

St. Louis at Ottawa, late.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, late.

Washington at Nashville, late.

San Jose at Chicago, late.

Calgary at Dallas, late.

Boston at Colorado, late.

Vegas at Arizona, late.

Friday's games

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, noon.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

