EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;10;8;1;1;17;38;24

Boston;9;6;1;2;14;26;20

Toronto;11;5;4;2;12;40;39

Tampa Bay;9;5;3;1;11;32;29

Florida;9;4;2;3;11;30;33

Montreal;9;4;3;2;10;34;30

Detroit;10;3;7;0;6;23;38

Ottawa;9;2;6;1;5;22;31

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;11;7;2;2;16;41;34

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Pittsburgh;11;6;5;0;12;36;30

N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20

Columbus;9;4;3;2;10;22;29

Philadelphia;7;3;3;1;7;21;21

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

N.Y. Rangers;7;2;4;1;5;19;25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;9;7;1;1;15;36;24

Nashville;9;5;3;1;11;38;32

St. Louis;9;4;2;3;11;27;30

Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36

Dallas;11;3;7;1;7;23;32

Chicago;7;2;3;2;6;19;22

Minnesota;9;3;6;0;6;21;32

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;10;7;2;1;15;31;24

Vegas;11;7;4;0;14;36;28

Vancouver;9;6;3;0;12;30;19

Anaheim;10;6;4;0;12;24;22

Arizona;8;5;2;1;11;24;15

Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;29;32

Los Angeles;9;4;5;0;8;27;34

San Jose;9;3;5;1;7;24;32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's results

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday's results

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, late.

San Jose at Montreal, late.

Carolina at Columbus, late.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders, late.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, late.

Minnesota at Nashville, late.

Philadelphia at Chicago, late.

Anaheim at Dallas, late.

Washington at Edmonton, late.

Florida at Calgary, late.

Friday's games

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's games

Chicago at Carolina, noon.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, SK, 9 p.m.

Sunday's games

Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

