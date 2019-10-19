EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;8;6;1;1;13;30;18

Boston;7;5;1;1;11;19;14

Tampa Bay;7;4;2;1;9;27;21

Toronto;8;4;3;1;9;31;28

Montreal;7;3;2;2;8;26;24

Florida;7;2;2;3;7;23;29

Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28

Ottawa;6;1;4;1;3;14;22

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Pittsburgh;8;6;2;0;12;32;20

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Washington;9;5;2;2;12;31;28

N.Y. Islanders;7;4;3;0;8;18;18

Columbus;7;3;3;1;7;16;23

Philadelphia;5;2;2;1;5;14;15

N.Y. Rangers;5;2;3;0;4;15;19

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;7;6;0;1;13;29;19

St. Louis;7;3;1;3;9;22;24

Nashville;7;4;3;0;8;30;28

Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33

Chicago;5;2;2;1;5;15;15

Dallas;9;1;7;1;3;17;30

Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;8;7;1;0;14;31;20

Anaheim;8;6;2;0;12;22;14

Vegas;8;5;3;0;10;29;21

Calgary;8;4;3;1;9;23;22

Vancouver;7;4;3;0;8;22;15

Arizona;6;3;2;1;7;16;11

San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24

Los Angeles;7;2;5;0;4;20;31

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Friday's results

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Saturday's results

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0.

Montreal at St. Louis, late.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, late.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, late.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, late.

Boston at Toronto, late.

Ottawa at Arizona, late.

Dallas at Philadelphia, late.

Florida at Nashville, late.

Calgary at Los Angeles, late.

Buffalo at San Jose, late.

Sunday's games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, noon.

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's games

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.

