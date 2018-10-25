EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32
Boston;10;6;2;2;14;34;24
Tampa Bay;8;6;1;1;13;29;18
Montreal;9;5;2;2;12;30;25
Buffalo;10;6;4;0;12;26;28
Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29
Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32
Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26
Pittsburgh;7;4;1;2;10;26;25
Washington;8;4;2;2;10;34;30
Columbus;9;5;4;0;10;31;34
New Jersey;7;4;2;1;9;25;18
Philadelphia;10;4;6;0;8;31;40
N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23
N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;10;8;2;0;16;35;23
Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21
Chicago;10;6;2;2;14;37;34
Winnipeg;10;6;3;1;13;31;28
Minnesota;9;5;2;2;12;26;25
Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25
St. Louis;9;2;4;3;7;29;36
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;10;6;4;0;12;30;31
San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25
Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30
Calgary;9;5;4;0;10;32;27
Vegas;9;4;4;1;9;20;24
Edmonton;7;3;3;1;7;18;25
Arizona;8;3;5;0;6;15;18
Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's results
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Tampa Bay 1, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, Vegas 2, SO
Thursday's results
Buffalo 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Boston 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Dallas 5, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh at Calgary, late.
Washington at Edmonton, late.
Vancouver at Arizona, late.
Friday's games
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;7;6;1;0;0;12;25;14
Springfield;6;4;0;0;2;10;28;16
Hartford;9;4;4;1;0;9;28;33
Lehigh Valley;7;4;2;0;1;9;31;29
WB/Scranton;6;4;2;0;0;8;20;16
Bridgeport;7;3;3;1;0;7;20;25
Providence;7;2;4;1;0;5;22;26
Hershey;8;2;5;0;1;5;17;27
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;8;5;2;1;0;11;32;28
Cleveland;8;5;3;0;0;10;25;22
Utica;9;4;5;0;0;8;30;35
Binghamton;8;4;4;0;0;8;21;28
Laval;8;3;4;1;0;7;21;22
Toronto;8;3;4;0;1;7;31;35
Belleville;7;3;4;0;0;6;22;20
Syracuse;5;2;3;0;0;4;14;16
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;8;6;1;1;0;13;32;24
Chicago;7;5;1;0;1;11;31;20
Texas;7;4;1;1;1;10;26;22
Rockford;7;4;2;1;0;9;26;23
Manitoba;6;3;3;0;0;6;16;23
Iowa;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;13
Grand Rapids;6;2;4;0;0;4;16;24
San Antonio;8;1;7;0;0;2;15;27
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;7;5;1;0;1;11;27;16
Colorado;6;4;1;1;0;9;19;15
Tucson;6;4;1;0;1;9;20;18
San Diego;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;20
Stockton;6;2;3;1;0;5;20;31
Ontario;7;1;3;2;1;5;25;36
Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday's results
Chicago 6, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 7, Hartford 3
Charlotte 3, Utica 1
Binghamton 3, Belleville 1
Rockford 5, San Antonio 2
Thursday's games
No games scheduled
Friday's games
Syracuse at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 9 p.m.
