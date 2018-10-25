EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32

Boston;10;6;2;2;14;34;24

Tampa Bay;8;6;1;1;13;29;18

Montreal;9;5;2;2;12;30;25

Buffalo;10;6;4;0;12;26;28

Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29

Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32

Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26

Pittsburgh;7;4;1;2;10;26;25

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;34;30

Columbus;9;5;4;0;10;31;34

New Jersey;7;4;2;1;9;25;18

Philadelphia;10;4;6;0;8;31;40

N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23

N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;10;8;2;0;16;35;23

Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21

Chicago;10;6;2;2;14;37;34

Winnipeg;10;6;3;1;13;31;28

Minnesota;9;5;2;2;12;26;25

Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25

St. Louis;9;2;4;3;7;29;36

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;10;6;4;0;12;30;31

San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25

Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30

Calgary;9;5;4;0;10;32;27

Vegas;9;4;4;1;9;20;24

Edmonton;7;3;3;1;7;18;25

Arizona;8;3;5;0;6;15;18

Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's results

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, Vegas 2, SO

Thursday's results

Buffalo 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Dallas 5, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh at Calgary, late.

Washington at Edmonton, late.

Vancouver at Arizona, late.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;7;6;1;0;0;12;25;14

Springfield;6;4;0;0;2;10;28;16

Hartford;9;4;4;1;0;9;28;33

Lehigh Valley;7;4;2;0;1;9;31;29

WB/Scranton;6;4;2;0;0;8;20;16

Bridgeport;7;3;3;1;0;7;20;25

Providence;7;2;4;1;0;5;22;26

Hershey;8;2;5;0;1;5;17;27

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;8;5;2;1;0;11;32;28

Cleveland;8;5;3;0;0;10;25;22

Utica;9;4;5;0;0;8;30;35

Binghamton;8;4;4;0;0;8;21;28

Laval;8;3;4;1;0;7;21;22

Toronto;8;3;4;0;1;7;31;35

Belleville;7;3;4;0;0;6;22;20

Syracuse;5;2;3;0;0;4;14;16

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;8;6;1;1;0;13;32;24

Chicago;7;5;1;0;1;11;31;20

Texas;7;4;1;1;1;10;26;22

Rockford;7;4;2;1;0;9;26;23

Manitoba;6;3;3;0;0;6;16;23

Iowa;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;13

Grand Rapids;6;2;4;0;0;4;16;24

San Antonio;8;1;7;0;0;2;15;27

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;7;5;1;0;1;11;27;16

Colorado;6;4;1;1;0;9;19;15

Tucson;6;4;1;0;1;9;20;18

San Diego;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;20

Stockton;6;2;3;1;0;5;20;31

Ontario;7;1;3;2;1;5;25;36

Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday's results

Chicago 6, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Hartford 3

Charlotte 3, Utica 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 2

Thursday's games

No games scheduled

Friday's games

Syracuse at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments