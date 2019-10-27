EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;12;9;2;1;19;42;30

Boston;10;7;1;2;16;29;20

Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45

Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32

Florida;10;4;2;4;12;35;39

Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36

Detroit;11;3;8;0;6;23;40

Ottawa;10;2;7;1;5;24;35

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43

Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29

N.Y. Islanders;10;7;3;0;14;29;24

Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30

Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39

Philadelphia;9;5;3;1;11;32;26

N.Y. Rangers;8;3;4;1;7;25;27

New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30

Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34

St. Louis;11;5;3;3;13;32;35

Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37

Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36

Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37

Chicago;9;2;5;2;6;20;30

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;11;8;2;1;17;35;27

Vegas;12;7;5;0;14;37;34

Anaheim;12;7;5;0;14;30;26

Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39

Vancouver;10;6;3;1;13;35;25

Arizona;10;6;3;1;13;31;22

San Jose;11;4;6;1;9;29;38

Los Angeles;11;4;7;0;8;30;44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's results

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, OT

Sunday's results

Florida at Edmonton, late

St. Louis at Detroit, late

Los Angeles at Chicago, late

San Jose at Ottawa, late

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, late

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, late

Anaheim at Vegas, late

Monday's games

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m. 

