EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;12;9;2;1;19;42;30
Boston;10;7;1;2;16;29;20
Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45
Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32
Florida;10;4;2;4;12;35;39
Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36
Detroit;11;3;8;0;6;23;40
Ottawa;10;2;7;1;5;24;35
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43
Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29
N.Y. Islanders;10;7;3;0;14;29;24
Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30
Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39
Philadelphia;9;5;3;1;11;32;26
N.Y. Rangers;8;3;4;1;7;25;27
New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30
Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34
St. Louis;11;5;3;3;13;32;35
Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37
Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36
Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37
Chicago;9;2;5;2;6;20;30
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;11;8;2;1;17;35;27
Vegas;12;7;5;0;14;37;34
Anaheim;12;7;5;0;14;30;26
Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39
Vancouver;10;6;3;1;13;35;25
Arizona;10;6;3;1;13;31;22
San Jose;11;4;6;1;9;29;38
Los Angeles;11;4;7;0;8;30;44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
Carolina 4, Chicago 0
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4
Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 2
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, OT
Sunday's results
Florida at Edmonton, late
St. Louis at Detroit, late
Los Angeles at Chicago, late
San Jose at Ottawa, late
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, late
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, late
Anaheim at Vegas, late
Monday's games
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
