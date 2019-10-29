EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33
Boston;11;8;1;2;18;36;24
Florida;12;5;3;4;14;43;48
Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45
Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32
Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36
Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37
Detroit;12;3;8;1;7;27;45
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43
N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27
Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29
Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30
Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39
Philadelphia;10;5;4;1;11;35;31
N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;29;34
New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30
Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34
St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39
Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37
Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36
Chicago;10;3;5;2;8;25;31
Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;12;8;3;1;17;37;33
Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36
Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27
Arizona;11;7;3;1;15;34;24
Anaheim;13;7;6;0;14;32;31
Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39
San Jose;12;4;7;1;9;31;43
Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's results
Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Vancouver 7, Florida 2
Tuesday's results
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, late.
San Jose at Boston, late.
Calgary at Carolina, late.
Washington at Toronto, late.
Edmonton at Detroit, late.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, late.
Chicago at Nashville, late.
Minnesota at Dallas, late.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, late.
Wednesday's games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's games
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
