EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33

Boston;11;8;1;2;18;36;24

Florida;12;5;3;4;14;43;48

Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45

Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32

Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36

Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37

Detroit;12;3;8;1;7;27;45

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43

N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27

Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29

Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30

Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39

Philadelphia;10;5;4;1;11;35;31

N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;29;34

New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30

Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34

St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39

Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37

Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36

Chicago;10;3;5;2;8;25;31

Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;12;8;3;1;17;37;33

Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36

Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27

Arizona;11;7;3;1;15;34;24

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Anaheim;13;7;6;0;14;32;31

Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39

San Jose;12;4;7;1;9;31;43

Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Vancouver 7, Florida 2

Tuesday's results

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, late.

San Jose at Boston, late.

Calgary at Carolina, late.

Washington at Toronto, late.

Edmonton at Detroit, late.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, late.

Chicago at Nashville, late.

Minnesota at Dallas, late.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, late.

Wednesday's games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments