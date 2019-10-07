EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 0 1 5 14 10
Boston 2 2 0 0 4 3 1
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 9 6
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 9
Tampa Bay 3 1 1 1 3 11 10
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 6 8
Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 8
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 7 6
N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 5
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 2 8 5
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 5 3
New Jersey 2 0 1 1 1 6 12
Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 9 5
St. Louis 2 1 0 1 3 5 5
Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 8 7
Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 14
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
Dallas 3 0 3 0 0 6 9
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 2 2 0 0 4 5 2
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 9 2
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 9 7
Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 5 6
Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 2 6
Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 1 3
San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 3 12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Detroit 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus, late
St. Louis at Toronto, late
