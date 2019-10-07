EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 3 2 0 1 5 14 10

Boston 2 2 0 0 4 3 1

Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 9 6

Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 9

Tampa Bay 3 1 1 1 3 11 10

Florida 2 1 1 0 2 6 8

Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 8

Washington 3 2 0 1 5 7 6

N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 5

Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 2 8 5

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 5 3

New Jersey 2 0 1 1 1 6 12

Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 9 5

St. Louis 2 1 0 1 3 5 5

Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 8 7

Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 14

Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 3 4

Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

Dallas 3 0 3 0 0 6 9

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Anaheim 2 2 0 0 4 5 2

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 9 2

Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 9 7

Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 5

Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 5 6

Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 2 6

Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 1 3

San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Detroit 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, late

St. Louis at Toronto, late

