EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;3;3;0;0;6;7;4

Buffalo;3;2;0;1;5;13;7

Toronto;4;2;1;1;5;16;13

Detroit;3;2;1;0;4;10;9

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9

Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10

Florida;3;1;2;0;2;9;14

Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;4;4;0;0;8;17;11

Washington;4;2;0;2;6;10;10

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

N.Y. Islanders;3;1;2;0;2;7;8

Pittsburgh;3;1;2;0;2;9;9

Columbus;3;1;2;0;2;7;14

New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;3;2;0;1;5;8;7

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5

Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;13;9

Winnipeg;4;2;2;0;4;14;15

Dallas;4;1;3;0;2;10;12

Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4

Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;8;3

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Edmonton;3;3;0;0;6;14;9

Vegas;3;2;1;0;4;12;6

Calgary;3;1;1;1;3;9;9

Los Angeles;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

Vancouver;2;0;2;0;0;2;6

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3

San Jose;4;0;4;0;0;5;17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's results

Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 6, Florida 3

Edmonton 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday's results

Montreal at Buffalo, late

New Jersey at Philadelphia, late

Los Angeles at Vancouver, late

Thursday's games

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments