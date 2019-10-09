EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;3;3;0;0;6;7;4
Buffalo;3;2;0;1;5;13;7
Toronto;4;2;1;1;5;16;13
Detroit;3;2;1;0;4;10;9
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9
Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10
Florida;3;1;2;0;2;9;14
Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;4;4;0;0;8;17;11
Washington;4;2;0;2;6;10;10
N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5
Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3
N.Y. Islanders;3;1;2;0;2;7;8
Pittsburgh;3;1;2;0;2;9;9
Columbus;3;1;2;0;2;7;14
New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;3;2;0;1;5;8;7
Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5
Nashville;3;2;1;0;4;13;9
Winnipeg;4;2;2;0;4;14;15
Dallas;4;1;3;0;2;10;12
Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4
Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Anaheim;3;3;0;0;6;8;3
Edmonton;3;3;0;0;6;14;9
Vegas;3;2;1;0;4;12;6
Calgary;3;1;1;1;3;9;9
Los Angeles;2;1;1;0;2;9;9
Vancouver;2;0;2;0;0;2;6
Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3
San Jose;4;0;4;0;0;5;17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Tuesday's results
Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT
Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1
Carolina 6, Florida 3
Edmonton 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 3, Detroit 1
Nashville 5, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 4, Vegas 3
Wednesday's results
Montreal at Buffalo, late
New Jersey at Philadelphia, late
Los Angeles at Vancouver, late
Thursday's games
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
