EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;7;5;1;1;11;27;18

Boston;6;5;1;0;10;16;10

Toronto;8;4;3;1;9;31;28

Tampa Bay;6;3;2;1;7;23;18

Detroit;6;3;3;0;6;17;21

Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24

Montreal;6;2;2;2;6;22;24

Ottawa;5;1;4;0;2;12;19

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;8;6;2;0;12;28;21

Pittsburgh;7;5;2;0;10;28;18

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;26;26

Columbus;6;3;3;0;6;14;20

N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;15;17

Philadelphia;5;2;2;1;5;14;15

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

New Jersey;6;0;4;2;2;13;29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;6;5;0;1;11;24;15

Nashville;6;4;2;0;8;28;23

St. Louis;6;3;1;2;8;19;20

Winnipeg;8;4;4;0;8;26;30

Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13

Dallas;8;1;6;1;3;15;26

Minnesota;6;1;5;0;2;14;25

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;7;6;1;0;12;29;19

Anaheim;7;5;2;0;10;18;12

Vegas;7;4;3;0;8;26;19

Calgary;7;3;3;1;7;18;21

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;18;11

San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24

Arizona;5;2;2;1;5;11;9

Los Angeles;6;2;4;0;4;20;28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Wednesday's results

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

San Jose 5, Carolina 2

Thursday's results

Tampa Bay at Boston, late.

Minnesota at Montreal, late.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, late.

Vancouver at St. Louis, late.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, late.

Detroit at Calgary, late.

Nashville at Arizona, late.

Ottawa at Vegas, late.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, late.

Friday's games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's games

Vancouver at New Jersey, noon.

Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, noon.

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

