EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32

Montreal;8;5;1;2;12;27;21

Boston;9;5;2;2;12;31;24

Tampa Bay;7;5;1;1;11;28;18

Buffalo;9;5;4;0;10;22;25

Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29

Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32

Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26

Pittsburgh;7;4;1;2;10;26;25

Washington;8;4;2;2;10;34;30

New Jersey;6;4;2;0;8;22;14

Columbus;8;4;4;0;8;24;30

Philadelphia;9;4;5;0;8;31;37

N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23

N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;24;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;9;7;2;0;14;31;20

Colorado;9;6;1;2;14;33;20

Winnipeg;10;6;3;1;13;31;28

Chicago;9;5;2;2;12;33;33

Minnesota;8;4;2;2;10;22;24

Dallas;8;4;4;0;8;23;23

St. Louis;8;2;3;3;7;25;29

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25

Anaheim;10;5;4;1;11;25;25

Vancouver;9;5;4;0;10;27;29

Calgary;9;5;4;0;10;32;27

Vegas;8;4;4;0;8;18;21

Edmonton;7;3;3;1;7;18;25

Arizona;8;3;5;0;6;15;18

Los Angeles;9;2;6;1;5;17;32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's late result

Pittsburgh 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Wednesday's results

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tampa Bay at Colorado, late

Vancouver at Vegas, late

Thursday's games

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m. 

