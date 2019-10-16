EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;6;5;0;1;11;25;13

Boston;6;5;1;0;10;16;10

Toronto;7;4;2;1;9;28;24

Tampa Bay;6;3;2;1;7;23;18

Detroit;6;3;3;0;6;17;21

Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24

Montreal;6;2;2;2;6;22;24

Ottawa;5;1;4;0;2;12;19

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;7;6;1;0;12;26;16

Pittsburgh;6;4;2;0;8;25;16

Washington;7;3;2;2;8;22;23

N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;15;17

Philadelphia;4;2;1;1;5;11;9

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18

New Jersey;6;0;4;2;2;13;29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;5;5;0;0;10;22;12

Nashville;6;4;2;0;8;28;23

St. Louis;6;3;1;2;8;19;20

Winnipeg;8;4;4;0;8;26;30

Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13

Dallas;7;1;5;1;3;13;23

Minnesota;6;1;5;0;2;14;25

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;6;5;1;0;10;23;16

Anaheim;6;4;2;0;8;13;10

Vegas;7;4;3;0;8;26;19

Calgary;7;3;3;1;7;18;21

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;18;11

Arizona;5;2;2;1;5;11;9

San Jose;6;2;4;0;4;13;22

Los Angeles;6;2;4;0;4;20;28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's results

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, Vegas 2

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday's results

Dallas at Columbus, late.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, late.

Toronto at Washington, late.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, late.

Buffalo at Anaheim, late.

Carolina at San Jose, late.

Thursday's games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments