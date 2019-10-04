EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Buffalo;1;1;0;0;2;3;1

Boston;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Montreal;1;0;0;1;1;3;4

Detroit;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Ottawa;1;0;1;0;0;3;5

Florida;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Rangers;1;1;0;0;2;6;4

Washington;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Carolina;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Columbus;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Philadelphia;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

N.Y. Islanders;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pittsburgh;1;0;1;0;0;1;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Nashville;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

St. Louis;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Chicago;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Dallas;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Winnipeg;1;0;1;0;0;4;6

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vegas;1;1;0;0;2;4;1

Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;3;5

Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3

San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;1;4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's results

Toronto 5, Ottawa 3

Washington 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Thursday's results

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 2, Dallas 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 3

Anaheim 2, Arizona 1

Friday's games

Chicago vs. Philadelphia, late.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, late.

Toronto at Columbus, late.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, late.

Vegas at San Jose, late.

Saturday's games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

