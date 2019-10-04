EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;5;3
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Buffalo;1;1;0;0;2;3;1
Boston;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Montreal;1;0;0;1;1;3;4
Detroit;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Ottawa;1;0;1;0;0;3;5
Florida;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Rangers;1;1;0;0;2;6;4
Washington;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Carolina;1;1;0;0;2;4;3
Columbus;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Philadelphia;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
N.Y. Islanders;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Pittsburgh;1;0;1;0;0;1;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;5;3
Nashville;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
St. Louis;1;0;0;1;1;2;3
Chicago;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Dallas;1;0;1;0;0;1;2
Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Winnipeg;1;0;1;0;0;4;6
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vegas;1;1;0;0;2;4;1
Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;1;2
Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;3;5
Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3
San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;1;4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's results
Toronto 5, Ottawa 3
Washington 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2
Vegas 4, San Jose 1
Thursday's results
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 2, Dallas 1
Colorado 5, Calgary 3
Anaheim 2, Arizona 1
Friday's games
Chicago vs. Philadelphia, late.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, late.
Toronto at Columbus, late.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, late.
Vegas at San Jose, late.
Saturday's games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
