EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;3;2;0;1;5;14;10

Boston;2;2;0;0;4;3;1

Buffalo;2;2;0;0;4;10;3

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9

Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10

Detroit;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Florida;2;1;1;0;2;6;8

Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;3;3;0;0;6;11;8

Washington;3;2;0;1;5;7;6

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;5

New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12

N.Y. Islanders;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Columbus;2;0;2;0;0;3;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5

St. Louis;2;1;0;1;3;5;5

Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;9;10

Nashville;2;1;1;0;2;8;7

Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4

Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Dallas;2;0;2;0;0;3;5

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;2;2;0;0;4;9;7

Vegas;2;2;0;0;4;9;2

Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;5;2

Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;6;5

Los Angeles;1;0;1;0;0;5;6

Vancouver;2;0;2;0;0;2;6

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3

San Jose;3;0;3;0;0;3;12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO

Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 2

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 2

Carolina 3, Washington 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 3, Dallas 2

Detroit 5, Nashville 3

Colorado 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 1, Arizona 0

Anaheim 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 3, Vancouver 0

Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 5

Sunday's results

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Dallas at Detroit, late

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.<

Monday's games

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m. 

