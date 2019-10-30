EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;12;9;1;2;20;41;25

Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33

Toronto;14;6;5;3;15;49;49

Florida;12;5;3;4;14;43;48

Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36

Tampa Bay;11;5;4;2;12;35;36

Detroit;13;4;8;1;9;30;46

Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;14;9;2;3;21;54;46

Carolina;12;8;3;1;17;39;30

N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27

Pittsburgh;13;8;5;0;16;46;31

Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39

Philadelphia;11;5;5;1;11;36;38

N.Y. Rangers;10;4;5;1;9;33;35

New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30

Nashville;12;8;3;1;17;48;34

St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39

Winnipeg;13;6;7;0;12;36;44

Dallas;14;5;8;1;11;31;39

Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34

Minnesota;12;4;8;0;8;29;43

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;13;8;4;1;17;38;36

Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36

Anaheim;14;8;6;0;16;39;35

Arizona;11;7;3;1;15;34;24

Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27

Calgary;14;6;6;2;14;37;41

San Jose;13;4;8;1;9;32;48

Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's Games

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, San Jose 1

Carolina 2, Calgary 1

Washington 4, Toronto 3, OT

Detroit 3, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

Anaheim 7, Winnipeg 4<

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, late

Edmonton at Columbus, late

Minnesota at St. Louis, late

Florida at Colorado, late

Montreal at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Los Angeles, late<

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.<

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, Noon

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments