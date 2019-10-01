NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s games

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Friday’s games

Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

