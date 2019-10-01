NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s games
Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Friday’s games
Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.