EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;3;2;0;1;5;13;7

Toronto;4;2;1;1;5;16;13

Detroit;2;2;0;0;4;9;6

Boston;2;2;0;0;4;3;1

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9

Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10

Florida;2;1;1;0;2;6;8

Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;3;3;0;0;6;11;8

Washington;3;2;0;1;5;7;6

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;5

N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;3

Columbus;3;1;2;0;2;7;14

New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;3;2;0;1;5;8;7

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5

Nashville;2;1;1;0;2;8;7

Winnipeg;3;1;2;0;2;10;14

Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4

Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Dallas;3;0;3;0;0;6;9

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;5;2

Vegas;2;2;0;0;4;9;2

Edmonton;2;2;0;0;4;9;7

Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;6;5

Los Angeles;1;0;1;0;0;5;6

Vancouver;2;0;2;0;0;2;6

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3

San Jose;3;0;3;0;0;3;12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's results

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

St. Louis 3, Toronto 2

Tuesday's results

Dallas at Washington, late.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, late.

Carolina at Florida, late.

Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders, late.

Anaheim at Detroit, late.

San Jose at Nashville, late.

Los Angeles at Calgary, late.

Boston at Vegas, late.

Wednesday's games

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's games

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's games

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

