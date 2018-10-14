EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;6;5;1;0;10;29;22

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;22;13

Buffalo;5;3;2;0;6;11;13

Montreal;4;2;1;1;5;11;10

Ottawa;5;2;2;1;5;20;21

Tampa Bay;3;2;1;0;4;11;7

Detroit;5;0;3;2;2;11;23

Florida;3;0;2;1;1;7;10

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;6;4;1;1;9;23;18

New Jersey;3;3;0;0;6;14;4

Columbus;5;3;2;0;6;16;19

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;1;5;15;17

Washington;5;2;2;1;5;20;19

N.Y. Islanders;4;2;2;0;4;11;10

Philadelphia;5;2;3;0;4;16;20

N.Y. Rangers;5;1;4;0;2;12;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;5;4;1;0;8;15;10

Chicago;5;3;0;2;8;22;21

Colorado;5;3;1;1;7;19;12

Dallas;4;3;1;0;6;17;11

Winnipeg;5;3;2;0;6;11;11

Minnesota;4;1;1;2;4;10;14

St. Louis;5;1;2;2;4;15;20

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;6;4;1;1;9;17;14

Calgary;5;3;2;0;6;18;16

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;19;17

Los Angeles;5;2;2;1;5;11;12

San Jose;6;2;3;1;5;17;19

Vegas;6;2;4;0;4;11;19

Edmonton;3;1;2;0;2;5;10

Arizona;4;1;3;0;2;3;9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late result

Calgary 3, Colorado 2, OT

Sunday's results

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 3, Carolina 1

Monday's games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;4;4;0;0;0;8;18;8

WB/Scranton;3;3;0;0;0;6;10;3

Springfield;4;2;0;0;2;6;19;11

Hartford;5;3;1;1;0;7;17;15

Lehigh Valley;3;2;1;0;0;4;11;14

Bridgeport;4;1;2;1;0;3;10;14

Providence;5;1;4;0;0;2;14;20

Hershey;5;0;5;0;0;0;9;21

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Binghamton;4;3;1;0;0;6;16;14

Utica;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;19

Cleveland;5;3;2;0;0;6;15;13

Rochester;5;3;2;0;0;6;17;18

Laval;4;2;2;0;0;4;10;9

Belleville;3;1;2;0;0;2;8;7

Syracuse;3;1;2;0;0;2;7;12

Toronto;5;1;4;0;0;2;22;27

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;4;4;0;0;0;8;18;8

Iowa;3;3;0;0;0;6;16;5

Milwaukee;4;3;0;1;0;7;17;12

Rockford;4;2;2;0;0;4;13;14

Texas;4;1;1;1;1;4;12;14

San Antonio;4;1;3;0;0;2;9;9

Grand Rapids;4;1;3;0;0;2;8;15

Manitoba;4;1;3;0;0;2;6;19

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;3;3;0;0;0;6;11;7

San Jose;4;3;0;0;1;7;17;9

Colorado;4;2;1;1;0;5;8;10

Bakersfield;4;2;2;0;0;4;13;10

Ontario;4;1;1;1;1;4;16;20

Stockton;4;1;2;1;0;3;15;24

San Diego;3;1;2;0;0;2;12;14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late result

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1

Sunday's results

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Utica 5, Toronto 3

Rockford 5, Hershey 2 

Monday's game

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

