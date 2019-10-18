EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;8;6;1;1;13;30;18
Boston;7;5;1;1;11;19;14
Tampa Bay;7;4;2;1;9;27;21
Toronto;8;4;3;1;9;31;28
Montreal;7;3;2;2;8;26;24
Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24
Detroit;7;3;4;0;6;18;26
Ottawa;6;1;4;1;3;14;22
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;8;6;2;0;12;28;21
Pittsburgh;7;5;2;0;10;28;18
Washington;8;4;2;2;10;26;26
N.Y. Islanders;7;4;3;0;8;18;18
Columbus;6;3;3;0;6;14;20
Philadelphia;5;2;2;1;5;14;15
N.Y. Rangers;4;2;2;0;4;13;14
New Jersey;7;1;4;2;4;18;31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;6;5;0;1;11;24;15
St. Louis;7;3;1;3;9;22;24
Nashville;7;4;3;0;8;30;28
Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33
Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13
Dallas;8;1;6;1;3;15;26
Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;7;6;1;0;12;29;19
Anaheim;7;5;2;0;10;18;12
Vegas;8;5;3;0;10;29;21
Calgary;8;4;3;1;9;23;22
Vancouver;6;4;2;0;8;22;14
Arizona;6;3;2;1;7;16;11
San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24
Los Angeles;7;2;5;0;4;20;31
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Thursday's results
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO
Montreal 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5, Detroit 1
Arizona 5, Nashville 2
Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0
Friday's results
Dallas at Pittsburgh, late.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, late.
Colorado at Florida, late.
Columbus at Chicago, late.
Detroit at Edmonton, late.
Carolina at Anaheim, late.
Saturday's games
Vancouver at New Jersey, noon.
Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, noon.
Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday's games
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
