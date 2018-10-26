EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;9;7;1;1;15;32;20

Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32

Boston;10;6;2;2;14;34;24

Montreal;9;5;2;2;12;30;25

Buffalo;10;6;4;0;12;26;28

Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29

Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32

Detroit;10;1;7;2;4;21;41

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26

Columbus;9;5;4;0;10;31;34

Washington;9;4;3;2;10;35;34

New Jersey;7;4;2;1;9;25;18

Philadelphia;10;4;6;0;8;31;40

N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23

N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;10;8;2;0;16;35;23

Winnipeg;11;7;3;1;15;33;29

Chicago;10;6;2;2;14;37;34

Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21

Minnesota;9;5;2;2;12;26;25

Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25

St. Louis;9;2;4;3;7;29;36

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;10;5;3;2;12;34;29

Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35

Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30

Calgary;10;5;5;0;10;33;36

Edmonton;8;4;3;1;9;22;26

Vegas;10;4;5;1;9;22;27

Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19

Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Thursday's results

Buffalo 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Dallas 5, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 9, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, Washington 1

Arizona 4, Vancouver 1

Friday's results

Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1

Ottawa at Colorado, late.

Saturday's games

Florida at New Jersey, noon.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, noon.

Edmonton at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;8;7;1;0;0;14;29;17

WB/Scranton;7;5;2;0;0;10;24;17

Springfield;6;4;0;0;2;10;28;16

Hartford;9;4;4;1;0;9;28;33

Lehigh Valley;7;4;2;0;1;9;31;29

Bridgeport;7;3;3;1;0;7;20;25

Providence;7;2;4;1;0;5;22;26

Hershey;9;2;6;0;1;5;18;31

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;9;6;2;1;0;13;36;28

Cleveland;9;5;3;1;0;11;27;25

Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36

Binghamton;9;4;4;1;0;9;24;32

Belleville;8;4;4;0;0;8;27;23

Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39

Laval;8;3;4;1;0;7;21;22

Syracuse;6;2;4;0;0;4;15;20

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;9;7;1;1;0;15;35;26

Chicago;8;6;1;0;1;13;35;23

Texas;8;4;2;1;1;10;29;26

Rockford;7;4;2;1;0;9;26;23

Iowa;6;4;2;0;0;8;27;18

Manitoba;6;3;3;0;0;6;16;23

Grand Rapids;7;2;5;0;0;4;19;29

San Antonio;8;1;7;0;0;2;15;27

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;7;5;1;0;1;11;27;16

Colorado;7;4;1;2;0;10;24;21

Tucson;6;4;1;0;1;9;20;18

San Diego;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;20

Stockton;6;2;3;1;0;5;20;31

Ontario;7;1;3;2;1;5;25;36

Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's results

Toronto 4, Syracuse 1

Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT

San Jose at San Antonio, late.

Tucson at Ontario, late.

Stockton at San Diego, late.

Saturday's games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments