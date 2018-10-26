EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;9;7;1;1;15;32;20
Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32
Boston;10;6;2;2;14;34;24
Montreal;9;5;2;2;12;30;25
Buffalo;10;6;4;0;12;26;28
Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29
Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32
Detroit;10;1;7;2;4;21;41
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26
Columbus;9;5;4;0;10;31;34
Washington;9;4;3;2;10;35;34
New Jersey;7;4;2;1;9;25;18
Philadelphia;10;4;6;0;8;31;40
N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23
N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;10;8;2;0;16;35;23
Winnipeg;11;7;3;1;15;33;29
Chicago;10;6;2;2;14;37;34
Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21
Minnesota;9;5;2;2;12;26;25
Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25
St. Louis;9;2;4;3;7;29;36
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;10;5;3;2;12;34;29
Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35
Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30
Calgary;10;5;5;0;10;33;36
Edmonton;8;4;3;1;9;22;26
Vegas;10;4;5;1;9;22;27
Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19
Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Thursday's results
Buffalo 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Boston 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Dallas 5, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 9, Calgary 1
Edmonton 4, Washington 1
Arizona 4, Vancouver 1
Friday's results
Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO
Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1
Ottawa at Colorado, late.
Saturday's games
Florida at New Jersey, noon.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, noon.
Edmonton at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;8;7;1;0;0;14;29;17
WB/Scranton;7;5;2;0;0;10;24;17
Springfield;6;4;0;0;2;10;28;16
Hartford;9;4;4;1;0;9;28;33
Lehigh Valley;7;4;2;0;1;9;31;29
Bridgeport;7;3;3;1;0;7;20;25
Providence;7;2;4;1;0;5;22;26
Hershey;9;2;6;0;1;5;18;31
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;9;6;2;1;0;13;36;28
Cleveland;9;5;3;1;0;11;27;25
Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36
Binghamton;9;4;4;1;0;9;24;32
Belleville;8;4;4;0;0;8;27;23
Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39
Laval;8;3;4;1;0;7;21;22
Syracuse;6;2;4;0;0;4;15;20
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;9;7;1;1;0;15;35;26
Chicago;8;6;1;0;1;13;35;23
Texas;8;4;2;1;1;10;29;26
Rockford;7;4;2;1;0;9;26;23
Iowa;6;4;2;0;0;8;27;18
Manitoba;6;3;3;0;0;6;16;23
Grand Rapids;7;2;5;0;0;4;19;29
San Antonio;8;1;7;0;0;2;15;27
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;7;5;1;0;1;11;27;16
Colorado;7;4;1;2;0;10;24;21
Tucson;6;4;1;0;1;9;20;18
San Diego;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;20
Stockton;6;2;3;1;0;5;20;31
Ontario;7;1;3;2;1;5;25;36
Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's results
Toronto 4, Syracuse 1
Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1
Rochester 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT
San Jose at San Antonio, late.
Tucson at Ontario, late.
Stockton at San Diego, late.
Saturday's games
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.