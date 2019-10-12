EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;5;4;0;1;9;21;13

Detroit;4;3;1;0;6;14;11

Boston;4;3;1;0;6;9;8

Tampa Bay;4;2;1;1;5;18;13

Toronto;5;2;2;1;5;19;20

Montreal;4;1;1;2;4;15;18

Florida;4;1;2;1;3;11;17

Ottawa;3;0;3;0;0;8;15

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;5;5;0;0;10;22;13

Washington;5;2;1;2;6;15;16

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

Philadelphia;2;2;0;0;4;8;3

Pittsburgh;4;2;2;0;4;11;10

N.Y. Islanders;4;1;3;0;2;9;13

Columbus;4;1;3;0;2;8;16

New Jersey;4;0;2;2;2;9;20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;4;3;0;1;7;14;11

Colorado;3;3;0;0;6;13;7

Nashville;4;3;1;0;6;19;14

Winnipeg;5;3;2;0;6;19;17

Dallas;5;1;3;1;3;12;15

Chicago;2;0;2;0;0;7;9

Minnesota;3;0;3;0;0;6;14

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;5;5;0;0;10;22;13

Anaheim;5;4;1;0;8;11;6

Calgary;4;2;1;1;5;12;11

Vegas;4;2;2;0;4;13;10

Los Angeles;3;1;2;0;2;11;17

Arizona;3;1;2;0;2;5;4

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;10;8

San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's results

Buffalo 3, Florida 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Saturday's results

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, late.

Nashville at Los Angeles, late.

Toronto at Detroit, late.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, late.

Columbus at Carolina, late.

New Jersey at Boston, late.

Winnipeg at Chicago, late.

St. Louis at Montreal, late.

Washington at Dallas, late.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, late.

Arizona at Colorado, late.

Calgary at Vegas, late.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, late.

Sunday's games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's games

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon.

Anaheim at Boston, noon.

Minnesota at Ottawa, noon.

Florida at New Jersey, noon.

Dallas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

