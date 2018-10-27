EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;11;8;3;0;16;41;34
Tampa Bay;9;7;1;1;15;32;20
Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25
Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27
Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33
Ottawa;9;4;4;1;9;32;35
Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35
Detroit;10;1;7;2;4;21;41
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26
Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38
Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37
New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20
N.Y. Islanders;9;4;4;1;9;28;24
Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46
N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28
Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27
Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32
Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27
Chicago;11;6;3;2;14;40;41
Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25
St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;10;5;3;2;12;34;29
Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35
Edmonton;9;5;3;1;11;27;29
Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40
Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30
Vegas;10;4;5;1;9;22;27
Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19
Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's results
Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO
Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 6, Ottawa 3
Saturday's results
New Jersey 3, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, Nashville 3
Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO
Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2
Montreal 3, Boston 0
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
St. Louis 7, Chicago 3
Tampa Bay at Arizona, late.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late.
Sunday's games
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;9;8;1;0;0;16;35;20
Springfield;7;5;0;0;2;12;32;18
WB/Scranton;8;5;2;0;1;11;27;21
Lehigh Valley;8;5;2;0;1;11;36;31
Hartford;10;4;5;1;0;9;32;38
Bridgeport;8;4;3;1;0;9;25;29
Hershey;10;3;6;0;1;7;22;34
Providence;8;2;5;1;0;5;24;30
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;10;7;2;1;0;15;39;30
Cleveland;10;6;3;1;0;13;29;26
Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36
Binghamton;10;4;5;1;0;9;26;37
Belleville;9;4;5;0;0;8;28;26
Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39
Laval;9;3;5;1;0;7;23;25
Syracuse;7;2;5;0;0;4;18;26
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;10;8;1;1;0;17;39;27
Chicago;8;6;1;0;1;13;35;23
Texas;9;4;3;1;1;10;30;32
Rockford;8;4;3;1;0;9;27;25
Iowa;6;4;2;0;0;8;27;18
Grand Rapids;8;3;5;0;0;6;22;30
Manitoba;7;3;4;0;0;6;17;27
San Antonio;9;1;8;0;0;2;16;29
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;9;7;1;0;1;15;35;18
Tucson;7;5;1;0;1;11;28;23
Colorado;7;4;1;2;0;10;24;21
San Diego;6;3;2;0;1;7;25;25
Stockton;7;3;3;1;0;7;25;35
Ontario;8;1;4;2;1;5;30;44
Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's results
Toronto 4, Syracuse 1
Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1
Rochester 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT
San Jose 2, San Antonio 1
Tucson 8, Ontario 5
Stockton 5, San Diego 4, SO
Saturday's results
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1
Cleveland 2, Rockford 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO
Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3
Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Laval 2
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4
San Jose 6, Texas 1
Colorado at Iowa, late.
Stockton at Bakersfield, late.
Tucson at San Diego, late.
Sunday's games
Bridgeport at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
