EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;11;8;3;0;16;41;34

Tampa Bay;9;7;1;1;15;32;20

Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25

Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27

Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33

Ottawa;9;4;4;1;9;32;35

Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35

Detroit;10;1;7;2;4;21;41

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26

Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38

Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37

New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20

N.Y. Islanders;9;4;4;1;9;28;24

Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46

N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28

Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27

Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32

Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27

Chicago;11;6;3;2;14;40;41

Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25

St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;10;5;3;2;12;34;29

Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35

Edmonton;9;5;3;1;11;27;29

Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40

Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30

Vegas;10;4;5;1;9;22;27

Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19

Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's results

Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 6, Ottawa 3

Saturday's results

New Jersey 3, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, Nashville 3

Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2

Montreal 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago 3

Tampa Bay at Arizona, late.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late.

Sunday's games

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;9;8;1;0;0;16;35;20

Springfield;7;5;0;0;2;12;32;18

WB/Scranton;8;5;2;0;1;11;27;21

Lehigh Valley;8;5;2;0;1;11;36;31

Hartford;10;4;5;1;0;9;32;38

Bridgeport;8;4;3;1;0;9;25;29

Hershey;10;3;6;0;1;7;22;34

Providence;8;2;5;1;0;5;24;30

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;10;7;2;1;0;15;39;30

Cleveland;10;6;3;1;0;13;29;26

Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36

Binghamton;10;4;5;1;0;9;26;37

Belleville;9;4;5;0;0;8;28;26

Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39

Laval;9;3;5;1;0;7;23;25

Syracuse;7;2;5;0;0;4;18;26

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;10;8;1;1;0;17;39;27

Chicago;8;6;1;0;1;13;35;23

Texas;9;4;3;1;1;10;30;32

Rockford;8;4;3;1;0;9;27;25

Iowa;6;4;2;0;0;8;27;18

Grand Rapids;8;3;5;0;0;6;22;30

Manitoba;7;3;4;0;0;6;17;27

San Antonio;9;1;8;0;0;2;16;29

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;9;7;1;0;1;15;35;18

Tucson;7;5;1;0;1;11;28;23

Colorado;7;4;1;2;0;10;24;21

San Diego;6;3;2;0;1;7;25;25

Stockton;7;3;3;1;0;7;25;35

Ontario;8;1;4;2;1;5;30;44

Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's results

Toronto 4, Syracuse 1

Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT

San Jose 2, San Antonio 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 5

Stockton 5, San Diego 4, SO

Saturday's results

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1

Cleveland 2, Rockford 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3

Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4

San Jose 6, Texas 1

Colorado at Iowa, late.

Stockton at Bakersfield, late.

Tucson at San Diego, late.

Sunday's games

Bridgeport at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments