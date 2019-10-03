EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Detroit;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Florida;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Buffalo;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Montreal;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Tampa Bay;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Boston;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Ottawa;1;0;1;0;0;3;5

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

N.Y. Islanders;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pittsburgh;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

N.Y. Rangers;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Philadelphia;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Columbus;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Carolina;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Winnipeg;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Minnesota;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Nashville;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Dallas;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Colorado;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Chicago;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vegas;1;1;0;0;2;4;1

Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Arizona;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Anaheim;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Calgary;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;1;4

Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's results

Toronto 5, Ottawa 3

Washington 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, late.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, late.

Florida at Tampa Bay, late.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, late.

Minnesota at Nashville, late.

Boston at Dallas, late.

Calgary at Colorado, late.

Arizona at Anaheim, late.

Friday's games

Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

