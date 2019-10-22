EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;9;7;1;1;15;34;21

Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18

Toronto;10;5;3;2;12;38;35

Montreal;9;4;3;2;10;34;30

Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27

Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31

Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28

Ottawa;8;1;6;1;3;17;29

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;10;6;2;2;14;36;31

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23

N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20

Columbus;9;4;3;2;10;22;29

Philadelphia;7;3;3;1;7;21;21

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

N.Y. Rangers;6;2;4;0;4;17;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;9;7;1;1;15;36;24

St. Louis;9;4;2;3;11;27;30

Winnipeg;10;5;5;0;10;28;33

Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31

Dallas;11;3;7;1;7;23;32

Chicago;6;2;3;1;5;18;20

Minnesota;8;2;6;0;4;18;32

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;9;7;1;1;15;31;21

Anaheim;9;6;3;0;12;23;16

Vegas;10;6;4;0;12;34;27

Calgary;10;5;4;1;11;26;27

Vancouver;8;5;3;0;10;25;17

Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13

Los Angeles;8;3;5;0;6;24;32

San Jose;8;3;5;0;6;21;28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's results

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 1

Dallas 2, Ottawa 1

Tuesday's results

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, late.

San Jose at Buffalo, late.

Toronto at Boston, late.

Pittsburgh at Florida, late.

Vancouver at Detroit, late.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, late.

Edmonton at Minnesota, late.

Anaheim at Nashville, late.

Vegas at Chicago, late.

Washington at Calgary, late.

Wednesday's games

Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday's games

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

