EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;11;8;2;1;17;40;30
Boston;9;6;1;2;14;26;20
Florida;10;4;2;4;12;35;39
Toronto;11;5;4;2;12;40;39
Tampa Bay;9;5;3;1;11;32;29
Montreal;10;4;4;2;10;36;34
Detroit;10;3;7;0;6;23;38
Ottawa;9;2;6;1;5;22;31
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;12;7;2;3;17;44;38
Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29
N.Y. Islanders;9;6;3;0;12;25;22
Columbus;10;5;3;2;12;26;32
Pittsburgh;11;6;5;0;12;36;30
Philadelphia;8;4;3;1;9;25;22
N.Y. Rangers;8;3;4;1;7;25;27
New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;9;7;1;1;15;36;24
Nashville;10;6;3;1;13;42;32
St. Louis;10;5;2;3;13;32;32
Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36
Dallas;12;4;7;1;9;25;33
Chicago;8;2;4;2;6;20;26
Minnesota;10;3;7;0;6;21;36
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;11;8;2;1;17;35;27
Vegas;11;7;4;0;14;36;28
Calgary;12;6;5;1;13;35;37
Vancouver;9;6;3;0;12;30;19
Anaheim;11;6;5;0;12;25;24
Arizona;9;5;3;1;11;26;19
San Jose;10;4;5;1;9;28;34
Los Angeles;10;4;6;0;8;29;39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Thursday's results
N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2
San Jose 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 2
Nashville 4, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 2, Anaheim 1
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Calgary 6, Florida 5, SO
Friday's results
Colorado at Vegas, late.
San Jose at Toronto, late.
Arizona at New Jersey, late.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, late.
Buffalo at Detroit, late.
Washington at Vancouver, late.
Saturday's games
Chicago at Carolina, late.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, SK, 9 p.m.
Sunday's games
Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.