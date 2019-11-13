NHL glance for Nov. 14
agate

NHL glance for Nov. 14

  •

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;18;11;3;4;26;64;48

Montreal;18;10;5;3;23;64;56

Florida;18;9;4;5;23;67;67

Toronto;19;9;6;4;22;64;62

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52

Detroit;20;7;12;1;15;46;75

Ottawa;17;6;10;1;13;47;59

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;19;13;2;4;30;77;59

N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35

Philadelphia;17;10;5;2;22;56;52

Pittsburgh;18;10;6;2;22;60;47

Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52

N.Y. Rangers;16;8;6;2;18;54;53

Columbus;18;6;8;4;16;42;61

New Jersey;16;5;7;4;14;42;61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;19;12;3;4;28;59;54

Colorado;18;11;5;2;24;66;49

Nashville;18;9;6;3;21;68;59

Winnipeg;19;10;8;1;21;51;58

Dallas;18;8;8;2;18;43;45

Chicago;17;6;7;4;16;45;53

Minnesota;18;6;11;1;13;47;63

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;20;12;6;2;26;61;54

Arizona;19;11;6;2;24;56;46

Vancouver;19;10;6;3;23;63;50

Calgary;20;10;7;3;23;59;58

Vegas;19;9;7;3;21;56;56

Anaheim;19;9;8;2;20;50;53

San Jose;19;8;10;1;17;54;67

Los Angeles;18;6;11;1;13;46;67

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's results

Florida 5, Boston 4, SO

Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Wednesday's results

Ottawa at New Jersey, late

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, late

Washington at Philadelphia, late

Dallas at Calgary, late

Chicago at Vegas, late

Thursday's games

Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;15;10;1;0;4;24;40;33

Springfield;16;10;6;0;0;20;51;35

Providence;16;8;6;0;2;18;46;40

Lehigh Valley;14;6;3;1;4;17;38;37

Hershey;15;7;5;2;1;17;43;44

WB/Scranton;14;7;5;1;1;16;39;46

Charlotte;12;5;5;2;0;12;34;40

Bridgeport;16;4;9;2;1;11;29;52

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37

Laval;15;9;5;1;0;19;42;37

Utica;14;9;5;0;0;18;46;33

Rochester;13;7;3;1;2;17;43;38

Cleveland;15;8;6;0;1;17;47;38

Syracuse;13;7;4;2;0;16;42;43

Belleville;13;6;6;1;0;13;40;51

Binghamton;15;5;7;3;0;13;39;49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33

Milwaukee;14;8;3;1;2;19;42;34

San Antonio;14;6;4;2;2;16;44;41

Grand Rapids;15;7;6;1;1;16;52;52

Chicago;15;7;7;1;0;15;36;42

Rockford;13;7;6;0;0;14;35;40

Manitoba;14;6;8;0;0;12;42;44

Texas;14;3;9;0;2;8;32;54

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;13;10;3;0;0;20;45;33

Stockton;13;8;2;1;2;19;53;42

Ontario;14;8;4;2;0;18;39;37

Colorado;13;7;6;0;0;14;36;39

Bakersfield;13;6;6;1;0;13;39;40

San Jose;11;4;6;0;1;9;31;35

San Diego;11;4;7;0;0;8;31;42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's results

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Wednesday's results

Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville at Laval, late

Hershey at WB/Scranton, late

Syracuse at Rochester, late

Chicago at Milwaukee, late

Texas at Manitoba, late

San Jose at San Diego, late

Friday's games

Bridgeport at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m. 

