NHL glance for Nov. 14

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;18;11;3;4;26;64;48
Montreal;18;10;5;3;23;64;56
Florida;18;9;4;5;23;67;67
Toronto;19;9;6;4;22;64;62
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52
Detroit;20;7;12;1;15;46;75
Ottawa;17;6;10;1;13;47;59
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;19;13;2;4;30;77;59
N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35
Philadelphia;17;10;5;2;22;56;52
Pittsburgh;18;10;6;2;22;60;47
Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52
N.Y. Rangers;16;8;6;2;18;54;53
Columbus;18;6;8;4;16;42;61
New Jersey;16;5;7;4;14;42;61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;19;12;3;4;28;59;54
Colorado;18;11;5;2;24;66;49
Nashville;18;9;6;3;21;68;59
Winnipeg;19;10;8;1;21;51;58
Dallas;18;8;8;2;18;43;45
Chicago;17;6;7;4;16;45;53
Minnesota;18;6;11;1;13;47;63
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;20;12;6;2;26;61;54
Arizona;19;11;6;2;24;56;46
Vancouver;19;10;6;3;23;63;50
Calgary;20;10;7;3;23;59;58
Vegas;19;9;7;3;21;56;56
Anaheim;19;9;8;2;20;50;53
San Jose;19;8;10;1;17;54;67
Los Angeles;18;6;11;1;13;46;67
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Tuesday's results
Florida 5, Boston 4, SO
Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1
San Jose 6, Edmonton 3
Wednesday's results
Ottawa at New Jersey, late
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, late
Washington at Philadelphia, late
Dallas at Calgary, late
Chicago at Vegas, late
Thursday's games
Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;15;10;1;0;4;24;40;33
Springfield;16;10;6;0;0;20;51;35
Providence;16;8;6;0;2;18;46;40
Lehigh Valley;14;6;3;1;4;17;38;37
Hershey;15;7;5;2;1;17;43;44
WB/Scranton;14;7;5;1;1;16;39;46
Charlotte;12;5;5;2;0;12;34;40
Bridgeport;16;4;9;2;1;11;29;52
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37
Laval;15;9;5;1;0;19;42;37
Utica;14;9;5;0;0;18;46;33
Rochester;13;7;3;1;2;17;43;38
Cleveland;15;8;6;0;1;17;47;38
Syracuse;13;7;4;2;0;16;42;43
Belleville;13;6;6;1;0;13;40;51
Binghamton;15;5;7;3;0;13;39;49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33
Milwaukee;14;8;3;1;2;19;42;34
San Antonio;14;6;4;2;2;16;44;41
Grand Rapids;15;7;6;1;1;16;52;52
Chicago;15;7;7;1;0;15;36;42
Rockford;13;7;6;0;0;14;35;40
Manitoba;14;6;8;0;0;12;42;44
Texas;14;3;9;0;2;8;32;54
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;13;10;3;0;0;20;45;33
Stockton;13;8;2;1;2;19;53;42
Ontario;14;8;4;2;0;18;39;37
Colorado;13;7;6;0;0;14;36;39
Bakersfield;13;6;6;1;0;13;39;40
San Jose;11;4;6;0;1;9;31;35
San Diego;11;4;7;0;0;8;31;42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday's results
Colorado 3, San Antonio 1
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2
Wednesday's results
Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville at Laval, late
Hershey at WB/Scranton, late
Syracuse at Rochester, late
Chicago at Milwaukee, late
Texas at Manitoba, late
San Jose at San Diego, late
Friday's games
Bridgeport at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.