EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;24;17;6;1;35;92;68

Buffalo;24;16;6;2;34;76;66

Toronto;24;16;8;0;32;84;62

Boston;23;13;6;4;30;65;55

Montreal;24;11;8;5;27;76;81

Detroit;23;10;10;3;23;63;73

Ottawa;23;9;11;3;21;83;100

Florida;21;8;9;4;20;69;78

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;23;13;7;3;29;80;73

Columbus;23;13;8;2;28;77;73

N.Y. Islanders;22;12;8;2;26;71;64

N.Y. Rangers;24;12;10;2;26;71;74

Carolina;23;11;9;3;25;63;66

Pittsburgh;22;9;8;5;23;74;71

Philadelphia;23;10;11;2;22;69;82

New Jersey;22;9;10;3;21;65;72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;24;17;6;1;35;81;58

Minnesota;23;14;7;2;30;75;63

Colorado;23;13;6;4;30;86;65

Winnipeg;22;13;7;2;28;74;62

Dallas;24;12;10;2;26;68;66

Chicago;24;9;10;5;23;65;82

St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;24;14;9;1;29;81;69

San Jose;24;12;8;4;28;75;74

Vegas;25;12;12;1;25;69;70

Anaheim;25;10;10;5;25;56;74

Vancouver;26;11;13;2;24;77;94

Edmonton;22;10;10;2;22;62;71

Arizona;22;9;11;2;20;53;62

Los Angeles;22;7;14;1;15;46;72

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late results

Colorado 3, Dallas 2

Vegas 6, San Jose 0

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 2 

Sunday's results

Calgary 6, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Nashville 5, Anaheim 2

Edmonton at Los Angeles, late

Monday's games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m. 

AHL

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;17;11;5;1;0;23;65;46

Rochester;19;12;5;2;0;26;71;62

Cleveland;19;10;7;2;0;22;60;67

Belleville;20;9;10;1;0;19;64;70

Utica;21;9;10;1;1;20;61;77

Toronto;18;7;7;2;2;18;72;74

Binghamton;21;8;10;3;0;19;57;76

Laval;21;7;12;1;1;16;54;59

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;21;16;4;1;0;33;75;56

Bridgeport;21;12;6;2;1;27;71;69

Springfield;18;10;6;0;2;22;67;59

Lehigh Valley;18;10;6;1;1;22;74;66

Hartford;22;10;9;1;2;23;68;77

Hershey;20;9;10;0;1;19;50;65

Providence;19;8;8;3;0;19;66;62

WB/Scranton;20;8;8;3;1;20;64;63

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;19;12;4;2;1;27;71;47

Milwaukee;22;13;6;3;0;29;64;58

Chicago;19;10;6;2;1;23;74;61

Grand Rapids;18;9;7;0;2;20;55;58

Manitoba;19;9;9;1;0;19;49;65

Texas;18;8;8;1;1;18;68;61

Rockford;22;9;8;1;4;23;53;64

San Antonio;21;8;13;0;0;16;50;63

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;16;10;3;1;2;23;54;35

Tucson;18;11;5;1;1;24;65;58

Bakersfield;16;9;7;0;0;18;58;51

Stockton;20;10;9;1;0;21;70;83

Colorado;19;9;7;3;0;21;58;65

San Diego;15;7;6;1;1;16;58;58

Ontario;17;7;7;2;1;17;62;73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. 

Saturday's late results

Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, SO

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 1 

Sunday's results

Charlotte 3, Laval 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2

Cleveland 2, Toronto 1, OT

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 7, San Antonio 3

Ontario 7, Tucson 6, OT

San Diego 6, Stockton 3

Monday's game

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

