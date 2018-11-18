EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;20;14;5;1;29;74;58
Toronto;20;14;6;0;28;70;51
Buffalo;20;12;6;2;26;60;56
Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49
Montreal;20;11;6;3;25;66;65
Ottawa;20;9;8;3;21;70;81
Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65
Florida;17;7;7;3;17;54;57
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;20;12;6;2;26;69;63
N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55
N.Y. Rangers;20;10;8;2;22;61;64
Washington;19;9;7;3;21;63;63
Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59
Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71
New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61
Pittsburgh;18;7;8;3;17;60;61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;20;14;5;1;29;67;47
Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57
Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45
Dallas;20;11;7;2;24;58;52
Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59
Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70
St. Louis;18;7;8;3;17;56;57
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64
Calgary;20;11;8;1;23;62;61
Vancouver;22;10;10;2;22;67;78
Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65
Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48
Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66
Vegas;21;9;11;1;19;56;61
Los Angeles;19;6;12;1;13;39;61
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late results
Calgary 4, Edmonton 2
San Jose 4, St. Louis 0
Sunday's results
Dallas 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Carolina 2, New Jersey 1
Chicago 3, Minnesota 1
Vegas 6, Edmonton 3
Colorado 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Monday's games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Blackhawks 3, Wild 1
Minnesota;0;1;0;—;1
Chicago;2;0;1;—;3
First Period—1, Chicago, Toews 10 (Kane, Jokiharju), 8:26 (pp). 2, Chicago, Saad 6 (Forsling, Fortin), 17:29. Penalties—Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (too many men on the ice), 7:32; Brodin, MIN, (holding), 14:26.
Second Period—3, Minnesota, Parise 9 (Dumba, Koivu), 7:56 (pp). Penalties—Jokiharju, CHI, (interference), 6:48; Toews, CHI, (holding), 8:57; Eriksson Ek, MIN, (tripping), 15:04.
Third Period—4, Chicago, Kahun 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:01. Penalties—Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 14:51.
Shots on Goal—Minnesota 11-15-14—40. Chicago 16-7-5—28.
Power-play opportunities—Minnesota 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies—Minnesota, Stalock 3-2-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-6-1 (40-39).
A—21,373 (19,717). T—2:32.
AHL
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;17;11;4;2;0;24;63;54
Syracuse;14;8;5;1;0;17;53;42
Cleveland;17;9;7;1;0;19;53;60
Belleville;17;8;9;0;0;16;55;62
Binghamton;18;8;7;3;0;19;50;63
Laval;18;7;9;1;1;16;49;49
Toronto;16;6;7;1;2;15;65;67
Utica;18;6;10;1;1;14;49;69
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;17;13;3;1;0;27;64;46
Bridgeport;18;11;5;2;0;24;64;60
Springfield;15;9;4;0;2;20;60;49
Lehigh Valley;16;9;5;1;1;20;65;58
WB/Scranton;17;8;6;2;1;19;57;52
Hershey;18;8;9;0;1;17;45;57
Providence;16;6;8;2;0;14;53;53
Hartford;19;7;9;1;2;17;58;71
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;16;11;4;1;0;23;63;38
Chicago;16;9;5;1;1;20;62;52
Milwaukee;19;10;6;3;0;23;56;53
Grand Rapids;16;8;7;0;1;17;49;52
Manitoba;17;8;8;1;0;17;43;59
Texas;15;7;6;1;1;16;57;50
Rockford;18;8;7;1;2;19;45;50
San Antonio;17;5;12;0;0;10;36;50
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;14;10;3;0;1;21;48;27
Tucson;14;9;4;0;1;19;48;40
Bakersfield;13;8;5;0;0;16;50;39
Stockton;16;8;7;1;0;17;51;67
San Diego;12;6;4;1;1;14;44;45
Colorado;16;6;7;3;0;15;46;56
Ontario;14;5;6;2;1;13;49;60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's late result
Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2
Sunday's results
Rochester 4, Hartford 3
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
Toronto 3, Binghamton 2, OT
San Jose 5, Colorado 0
Tuesday's games
Belleville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m.
