EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;20;14;5;1;29;74;58

Toronto;20;14;6;0;28;70;51

Buffalo;20;12;6;2;26;60;56

Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49

Montreal;20;11;6;3;25;66;65

Ottawa;20;9;8;3;21;70;81

Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65

Florida;17;7;7;3;17;54;57

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;20;12;6;2;26;69;63

N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55

N.Y. Rangers;20;10;8;2;22;61;64

Washington;19;9;7;3;21;63;63

Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59

Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71

New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61

Pittsburgh;18;7;8;3;17;60;61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;20;14;5;1;29;67;47

Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57

Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45

Dallas;20;11;7;2;24;58;52

Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59

Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70

St. Louis;18;7;8;3;17;56;57

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64

Calgary;20;11;8;1;23;62;61

Vancouver;22;10;10;2;22;67;78

Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65

Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48

Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66

Vegas;21;9;11;1;19;56;61

Los Angeles;19;6;12;1;13;39;61

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late results

Calgary 4, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, St. Louis 0 

Sunday's results

Dallas 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Chicago 3, Minnesota 1

Vegas 6, Edmonton 3

Colorado 4, Anaheim 3, OT 

Monday's games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m. 

Blackhawks 3, Wild 1

Minnesota;0;1;0;—;1

Chicago;2;0;1;—;3

First Period—1, Chicago, Toews 10 (Kane, Jokiharju), 8:26 (pp). 2, Chicago, Saad 6 (Forsling, Fortin), 17:29. Penalties—Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (too many men on the ice), 7:32; Brodin, MIN, (holding), 14:26.

Second Period—3, Minnesota, Parise 9 (Dumba, Koivu), 7:56 (pp). Penalties—Jokiharju, CHI, (interference), 6:48; Toews, CHI, (holding), 8:57; Eriksson Ek, MIN, (tripping), 15:04.

Third Period—4, Chicago, Kahun 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:01. Penalties—Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 14:51.

Shots on Goal—Minnesota 11-15-14—40. Chicago 16-7-5—28.

Power-play opportunities—Minnesota 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies—Minnesota, Stalock 3-2-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-6-1 (40-39).

A—21,373 (19,717). T—2:32.

AHL

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;17;11;4;2;0;24;63;54

Syracuse;14;8;5;1;0;17;53;42

Cleveland;17;9;7;1;0;19;53;60

Belleville;17;8;9;0;0;16;55;62

Binghamton;18;8;7;3;0;19;50;63

Laval;18;7;9;1;1;16;49;49

Toronto;16;6;7;1;2;15;65;67

Utica;18;6;10;1;1;14;49;69

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;17;13;3;1;0;27;64;46

Bridgeport;18;11;5;2;0;24;64;60

Springfield;15;9;4;0;2;20;60;49

Lehigh Valley;16;9;5;1;1;20;65;58

WB/Scranton;17;8;6;2;1;19;57;52

Hershey;18;8;9;0;1;17;45;57

Providence;16;6;8;2;0;14;53;53

Hartford;19;7;9;1;2;17;58;71

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;16;11;4;1;0;23;63;38

Chicago;16;9;5;1;1;20;62;52

Milwaukee;19;10;6;3;0;23;56;53

Grand Rapids;16;8;7;0;1;17;49;52

Manitoba;17;8;8;1;0;17;43;59

Texas;15;7;6;1;1;16;57;50

Rockford;18;8;7;1;2;19;45;50

San Antonio;17;5;12;0;0;10;36;50

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;14;10;3;0;1;21;48;27

Tucson;14;9;4;0;1;19;48;40

Bakersfield;13;8;5;0;0;16;50;39

Stockton;16;8;7;1;0;17;51;67

San Diego;12;6;4;1;1;14;44;45

Colorado;16;6;7;3;0;15;46;56

Ontario;14;5;6;2;1;13;49;60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late result

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2 

Sunday's results

Rochester 4, Hartford 3

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Toronto 3, Binghamton 2, OT

San Jose 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday's games

Belleville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments