EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;12;9;1;2;20;41;25

Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33

Florida;13;6;3;4;16;47;51

Toronto;14;6;5;3;15;49;49

Montreal;12;6;4;2;14;45;37

Tampa Bay;12;6;4;2;14;42;42

Detroit;13;4;8;1;9;30;46

Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;14;9;2;3;21;54;46

Carolina;12;8;3;1;17;39;30

N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27

Pittsburgh;13;8;5;0;16;46;31

Columbus;12;5;5;2;12;31;43

Philadelphia;11;5;5;1;11;36;38

N.Y. Rangers;10;4;5;1;9;33;35

New Jersey;10;2;5;3;7;28;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;12;8;2;2;18;47;34

Nashville;12;8;3;1;17;48;34

St. Louis;13;7;3;3;17;39;40

Winnipeg;13;6;7;0;12;36;44

Dallas;14;5;8;1;11;31;39

Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34

Minnesota;13;4;9;0;8;30;45

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;14;9;4;1;19;42;37

Vancouver;12;8;3;1;17;47;30

Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36

Anaheim;14;8;6;0;16;39;35

Arizona;12;7;4;1;15;35;28

Calgary;14;6;6;2;14;37;41

San Jose;13;4;8;1;9;32;48

Los Angeles;13;4;9;0;8;34;54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's results

Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT

Montreal 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver 5, Los Angeles 3

Thursday's results

Calgary at Nashville, late.

Montreal at Vegas, late.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, noon.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

