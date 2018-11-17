Friday's results

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

Saturday's results

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4

Montreal 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Edmonton at Calgary, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late

Sunday's games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, noon

New Jersey at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m. 

